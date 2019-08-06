AUBURN — The marathon to open preseason camp is complete.
Auburn practiced for the fifth straight day Tuesday and also for the first time in full pads. Head coach Gus Malzahn said the focus was on the red zone, both on offense and on defense.
"I thought there were some good things, really, on both sides of the football," Malzahn said. "I’d say overall I like where our team’s energy is. We’ve strained them. It’s been hot, and that’s good, and it’s been physical. That’s been by design too. After five days now we can catch our breath, take a break and get ready for our first scrimmage."
Auburn will have a day off Wednesday before that first scrimmage Thursday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Here are some observations from the approximately 30 minutes reporters were allowed on the practice fields Tuesday:
Injury roundup
—Junior linebacker K.J. Britt, expected to be a starter and leader in the middle of Auburn's defense, was wearing an orange, non-contact jersey and no pads or helmet. The Oxford High grad did walk through some drills, but other than that did not participate.
Malzahn said the linebacker is dealing with "nothing major at all" and will be back either Thursday or Friday.
—Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was not seen at practice after undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a hand injury suffered during Sunday's practice.
Malzahn did not rule the sophomore out for Auburn's Aug. 31 opener against Oregon, but added that he won't know his status for another week or two. Even if he's not able to play Week 1, Malzahn made it seem like the team doesn't expect him to be out much longer than two or three weeks into the season.
—Wide receiver Eli Stove, who some outlets reported would be held out of practice because of a knee ailment, was dressed out in full pads, helmet and a blue jersey, not an orange non-contact jersey. He did, however, have a wrap around his right knee, which is the same one he tore the ACL in last spring.
The junior went through some drills during the open viewing window, but also stretched off to the side by himself.
"I don’t know if Eli will scrimmage or not. We’ll see," Malzahn said. "Eli’s in a good spot. Will (Hastings), too, is a guy we just want to be smart with. We have a good idea of what both those guys can do.”
—There was no change in status for any of Auburn's other injured players. Defensive tackle Coynis Miller Jr. went through some non-contact drills (wearing orange) but stretched separately from the rest of the team along with defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk and offensive linemen Prince Michael Sammons and Austin Troxell, who were not in uniform. Running back D.J. Williams, tight end Luke Deal and defensive back Jordyn Peters wore orange, non-contact jerseys but were in full pads and helmet and went through drills.
Punt-return battle
Auburn rotated four players at punt return during Tuesday's practice: defensive back Javaris Davis, defensive back Christian Tutt, wide receiver Matthew Hill and wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson, in that order.
Davis, a senior, has never returned a punt in his career, but he is one of the fastest players on the team, and Malzahn has used an upperclassmen in that role every year he's been the head coach at Auburn. Tutt, a sophomore, returned five last season and averaged 13 yards per attempt. Both are expected to start in the secondary. Hill (redshirt) and Johnson (true) are both freshmen.
"What we’ll do in our scrimmage is we’ll go three or four reps and go live and see what those guys can do. The thing about it, I think, we got some real explosive guys. It’s just they need experience," Malzahn said.
"That’s a position that takes a lot of courage. It takes a lot of confidence. You got to be a really confident person to return punts. To return punts and kickoffs, especially in our league, it’s almost like bull-riding: You got to be a pretty tough-minded individual.”
First-team offense
Reporters were ushered off the field right as Auburn began running red zone drills, but we did see Bo Nix get the first repetition with the first-team offense. Now, that might not mean much — redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood got the first rep during zone-read drills earlier — but it is worth noting.
Thursday's scrimmage will tell more of the story when it comes to where the Tigers' quarterback battle stands, but it remains to be seen how much Malzahn will divulge about what happens inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
JaTarvious Whitlow was the first-team running back. John Samuel Shenker split out as the tight end in the formation, with Tyler Fromm following him on the second team.
At wide receiver, with Schwartz out and Stove perhaps not participating fully, Hill (who repped at split end on Friday) moved to flanker. Sophomore Shedrick Jackson played split end for the first-team offense, with Seth Williams in the big slot.
"The good thing for us is we've got quite a few guys that can run. Now, as far as running with Anthony, he's world class," Malzahn said of filling in for the injured sophomore. "But we still got some team speed. It's just part of it. If you have somebody go down, it's an opportunity for somebody else. And so if you look at if from a big picture standpoint, the development of some of the others could be a real plus later in the year. But obviously, Anthony's a game-changer when he's on the field, everybody knows where he's at."
Scrimmage plan
Malzahn said Thursday's scrimmage will be "simple" — base offense versus base defense as well as some special teams (live punt and punt return, field goal and field goal block).
"It’s always good to get our older guys some good, quality reps, give our twos some good, quality reps trying to develop that depth, and then our freshmen, too," Malzahn said. "Usually the first scrimmage of fall camp, it gives you a lot of information, what you need to start putting the pieces to the puzzle."
Gatewood and Nix will not go live (read: take contact) during the scrimmage. Malzahn said he's looking to see which quarterback can protect the football, move the offense and energize the offense.
"In the spring we had that big scrimmage and we let them go live. There’s not a whole lot of programs this day and time that will let the quarterbacks go live. But I felt like it was real important with what we had, especially being the freshmen. We really learned a lot and I think it was really good for them to feel what it feels like to get tackled in college football and what it’s like to go live," Malzahn said.
"But we’re in a good spot, I think, with our plan to make them non-contact the rest of the fall."