Auburn basketball: The positives ‘improving’ Tigers can take from loss at No. 2 Baylor

They didn’t end up meaning much to the outcome of the game, but Bruce Pearl will take some positives away from the final minutes in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
In Auburn's 84-72 loss, No. 2 Baylor led by 21 points with 5:27 left to play in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game, but coach Scott Drew didn’t take any of his starters out. So Pearl turned up the press and tried to see what kind of havoc Auburn could wreak down the stretch.
The result was a 19-10 run to close the game. The Tigers made 7 of 9 shots, forced three turnovers and held the Bears to a 4-for-10 mark from the floor.
“Proud of the kids for coming back,” Pearl said. “Closed the game out in the last five or six minutes with some effort and energy. We made some plays.”
That doesn’t take the sting out of a loss, of course. Two of Pearl’s first words during his postgame press Zoom conference were “missed opportunity.” The Tigers led the second-best team in the country 22-21 with about five minutes remaining in the first half. They got outscored 45-23 over the next 15.
The Bears deserve a lot of credit for that. They have the most efficient offense in the country, per KenPom rating system, and they put it on display with everything from six made 3s to a ferocious put-back dunk from Matthew Mayer. They made 17 of 29 shots during that stretch.
But Pearl believes Auburn needs to be accountable for the role it played in that, too. He likened it to the loss at Arkansas on Jan. 20, when the Tigers led by 19 late in the first half before losing by two – they “had some breakdowns at the end of the first half (including four free throws in the final minute) and didn't start the second half with any effort and energy.”
“We’re improving,” Pearl continued. “But we’re not where we want to be or where I want us.”
The first part of that quote is important. Auburn is better than it was when this season began, and not just because it added five-star freshman point guard Sharife Cooper to the lineup on Jan. 9 (though that is a big part of it – he had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists Saturday and it will go down as one of the worst games of his career to date).
The Tigers played the No. 1 team in the country, Gonzaga, on Nov. 27. They got blitzed out of that game almost from the start – the Bulldogs scored 16 of the first 22 points and led by double digits every second of the final 25 minutes, during which they built leads as large as 30 in a 90-67 win.
Auburn shot just 37.3% in that neutral-site game, while Gonzaga shot nearly 53%. Two months later, the Tigers held Baylor to 43.1% – its second-worst mark of the season – while making 41.2% of its shots in a true road contest. Ten turnovers in the first 14 minutes set them back, but they settled down to commit only three the rest of the way.
“We've grown a lot,” said sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, who scored a team-high 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting. “I would say that communicating is a little better, but we've got to improve on it a lot more – like on ball screen coverages. But back then, the second game of the season, it was pretty bad. We're improving on defense, and team chemistry is getting a lot better. We're improving, and we're gonna get better.”
That was always the primary goal this season. The Tigers are the second-youngest team in the entire country, per KenPom, with two second-year juniors, four sophomores and five true freshmen making up the rotation. A self-imposed postseason ban gives them little to play for other than pride and the future – Williams said the team’s mentality after Saturday’s loss is “to win the next (eight) games an try to finish first or second in the league.”
And that future appears bright, especially if Cooper decides to return for a second year on the Plains. Auburn has been a completely different team in seven games with him running the point, and it hasn’t had fellow standout freshman Justin Powell (concussion) in any of them. Two more elite prospects will join them next season, too – five-star power forward Jabari Smith and four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander signed in November.
That young core will benefit from games like the one they played Saturday.
“Next year, if we play some team like that again,” Williams said, “we're gonna be ready for them.”
The Tigers will play next Tuesday at home against Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network), a team it beat 95-77 on Jan. 13.