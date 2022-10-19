 Skip to main content
Auburn basketball: Pearl, players talk NIL and the task of replacing Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler

Bruce Pearl SEC Media Days 2022

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the SEC by the media this season.

 Tyler Waldrep | St. Clair Times

BIRMINGHAM — The unprompted text from Auburn junior K.D. Johnson was filled with thoughtful and sweet words. To Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, the guard might as well have texted him 9-1-1.

“He texts me and he tells me how much the relationship matters to him and how much he appreciates the fact that I've always had his back and that I let him be him, and he's got my back,” Pearl said. “It was wonderful. I immediately, after getting that text message, call my son and said, ‘What has he done, and what haven't you told me he has done?’”

Wendell Green Jr. 22 media days

Wendell Green Jr. said he has to step up as leader for the Tigers this season.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep