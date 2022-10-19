Auburn basketball: Pearl, players talk NIL and the task of replacing Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler

BIRMINGHAM — The unprompted text from Auburn junior K.D. Johnson was filled with thoughtful and sweet words. To Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, the guard might as well have texted him 9-1-1.
“He texts me and he tells me how much the relationship matters to him and how much he appreciates the fact that I've always had his back and that I let him be him, and he's got my back,” Pearl said. “It was wonderful. I immediately, after getting that text message, call my son and said, ‘What has he done, and what haven't you told me he has done?’”
Once his son, Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl, assured his dad that he didn’t think Johnson was in any trouble, things clicked into place for the Auburn basketball coach.
“It was then that I realized that he got his first NIL check,” Pearl said. “Probably the biggest check he's ever gotten in his life. I don't know. I actually did wind up asking him what was that all about, and he said that was it. So now, what he was able to do for himself and his family was significant.
“So I know we got problems with the consistency and things like that. Stories like that, that are true stories are why I think NIL is a good thing. We've just got to figure out how to manage it. It's new, so we're all trying to get a hold of it.”
Johnson isn’t the only Tiger capitalizing on name, image and likeness benefits these days.
“I was just talking to my mom, and I was like ‘I don’t even have to ask you for money anymore,’” Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. said. “‘You might still want to give me money just because you’re my mom, but I don’t have to ask you.’ My freshman year, I used to have to call like can you send me $50, but now it is like I don’t have to do that anymore. It is great getting your mom out of that.”
Some of that money goes toward going out to eat with teammates, but Green also has to save plenty of it. His mother would never allow him to even think of spending all of it.
“It is a great opportunity for us, and we gotta keep earning it on the court,” Green said. “That is what we get it for, you’re getting paid to play now and do different things, and you’re earning it.”
Speaking of earning things, the Tigers were predicted to finish fourth in the SEC preseason media poll released Wednesday morning despite not having a single player on either the preseason All-SEC First or Second teams.
Perhaps Auburn’s ranking was a sign of respect both for Pearl and the Tigers’ depth considering every other team in the top five (Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama) was represented at least once on the preseason teams.
“I've always been better as the underdog,” Pearl said. “I remember in 2018, they picked us -- CBS had picked us to go 4-14 in the SEC, and we opened up at Tennessee on the road, and Tennessee was a team that was going to factor for the championship. Somehow I got 4-14 up on the scoreboard, and I talked about that.
“I thought we were -- I did think we were better than that. That team, I think, went 14-4 and won the regular season championship, picked almost last. So I'm way more comfortable in that role.”
Despite losing the third and 22nd overall NBA Draft selections in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, respectively, Wednesday was a reminder that the reigning SEC regular-season champions are anything but an underdog this season.
Pearl said he can’t imagine finding better replacements for those guys than Johni Broome, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year who blocked 131 shots last year at Morehead State, and Yohan Traore, who Rivals ranked eighth overall in the 2022 class.
Not that either of those guys is ready to replace Smith or Kessler today.
“Jabari was the third player taken in the draft,” Pearl said. “Walker was the National Defensive Player of the Year. I don't care who we would have recruited. It really in my mind boils down to how much more did everybody else improve. How much better is Wendell Green and Zep Jasper, K.D. Johnson and Allen Flanigan, Chris Moore and Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Babatunde (Akingbola).
“That's going to be, in my mind, what's going to make up for not having two first-round draft picks.”
On the court, Green said he needs to be more efficient this season, but if the Tigers are going to live up to or exceed their preseason ranking of No. 15 in the AP Poll then Green’s most important contribution might just be his leadership throughout the week.
“Just being more vocal and showing up every day to practice,” Green said. “That was one of the hardest things for me. … I might take this practice off, and now as a leader, you have to practice every day 100 percent, going hard. You not always going to play the best, but you gotta show that you’re having a good day even when you’re having a bad day. And that is what I've been doing so far.”
Of course, no matter what Green said, the conversation was always going to circle back to Smith and Kessler.
“I’m not sick of the questions,” Green said. “You know it makes sense. I would ask those questions if I was in you guys’ shoes, but I am just ready to put the rest of those questions about going out there and showing that this new team, we can do what we can do without Jabari and Walker.”
What exactly that looks like remains to be seen. Pearl himself said he’s still unsure who will start at four of the five positions because of Auburn’s depth.
For his part, Green expects the Tigers to be even more physical this season despite the NBA Draft departures.
And while the junior is happy to field questions about his former teammates and last season, the Tigers’ presumptive starting point guard also made it clear he’s looking forward to the moment Auburn will begin answering those sorts of questions on the court.
“We don’t talk too much about last year anymore,” Green said. “We got our rings, but it is a new team.”