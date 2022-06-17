Atlanta Crackers rally for win against Choccolocco Monsters

OXFORD — On a night when a fireworks show followed the Choccolocco Monsters’ contest against the Atlanta Crackers, fireworks sparked in the game as well as the Monsters lost in a high scoring affair 12-6. The Crackers posted 16 hits in the game and the Monsters added 10 hits in what was an offensive showcase.
“We put ourselves in a position to be snake bitten,” Monsters’ coach Steve Gillispie said. “Different moments of the game we have the opportunity to stretch a lead or shut down and we’re dropping fly balls or we throw a ball away at third, and little things like that give them extra runs. It’s a challenge to change how we are preparing to play and how we’re going about playing the game. When you multiply mistakes and then give up 16 hits, you’re probably not going to have a good outing.”
The Crackers came out the gates swinging, scoring three runs in the opening half of the first inning. Cam Suto knocked a single into right-center field to get things started, driving in Wyatt Castoe from second. Colson Lawrence then launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall.
The Monsters responded in the bottom of the first to tie the game. Brandon Prince, the Monsters’ leadoff batter from Georgia Tech University, led off with a single into right-center field. JJ Rapp then reached base with a line drive to short that was misplayed for an error. The throw from short to first was overthrown for another error as the ball entered the home dugout. Runners advanced to second and third for the Monsters. Wyatt Fooks grounded out to short, but Prince scored from third to get the Monsters on the board.
Tyler Waugh singled to left, scoring Rapp from third. Dawson Winningham, the former Oxford Yellow Jacket, followed Waugh with a double into left to score another run. After one inning the game was tied 3-3.
Kendell Wade led off the top of the third for the Crackers with a walk that would eventually be enough to grab a one-run lead. Castoe followed Wade with a groundout to third which moved Wade into scoring position at second. Monsters pitcher Garrett Telaga attempted a pickoff of Wade at second but an overthrow caused Wade to advance to third. Suto doubled into right center, scoring Wade from third. After four innings of play, the Crackers led Choccolocco 4-3.
Dominic Scavone walked to reach base in the bottom of the fifth inning to begin a rally for the Monsters. Jake Spivey, another former Oxford High School standout, hit a line drive to right to add another base runner. Sean Smith, the former Piedmont Bulldog, was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Tanner Martin singled off the wall in left field to score one run. Josh Cooper then hit a sacrifice fly to right center to score the go-ahead run from third. After five innings, the Monsters led the Crackers 5-4.
Another run was added in the bottom of the sixth for the Monsters. Spivey hit a pop up into shallow right that was misplayed to add a baserunner with one out. Smith then doubled into left to advance Spivey to third. A balk by Crackers pitcher Hal Stelljes allowed Spivey to score from third. The run extended the Monsters’ lead to 6-4 after six innings.
A late-game rally in the top of the eighth inning granted the Crackers a lead for the first time since the top of the third inning. Scott Campbell hit an infield single to third to get the Crackers their first base runner of the inning. After a stolen base, Suto singled to left to put runners on the corners with one out. Lawrence then hit a line drive to right field which was dropped by Monsters right fielder Winningham. One runner scored after the error and runners advanced to second and third. A wild pitch by Daniel Swatek got by Spivey to score the tying run from third.
Brody Parkerson singled to left field, scoring Lawrence from third for the go-ahead run. After eight innings the Crackers had a 7-6 lead.
More damage was done to further add to the Crackers’ lead in the top half of the ninth. Bases were loaded when Campbell singled to right to add the eighth run for the Crackers. Suto grounded to third with bases loaded, but a wild throw to home scored two more runs for Atlanta. Lawrence then singled to left field scoring two more runs.