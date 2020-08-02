ASWA preseason poll: Area opens with three No. 1 teams

The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points
(*—team played in a different classification last season):
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 12-1; 285
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 12-2; 203
3. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 186
7. James Clemens; 9-3; 59
Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (18); 14-1; 267
2. Mountain Brook* (5); 8-3; 222
3. Pinson Valley; 10-3; 160
5. McGill-Toolen* (1); 11-1; 146
8. Clay-Chalkville; 10-3; 47
Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (12); 13-2; 244
2. Pleasant Grove (8); 13-2; 238
3. St. Paul's* (3); 8-4; 199
5. UMS-Wright* (1); 14-0; 126
8. Faith-Mobile; 11-1; 75
9 (tie). Alexandria; 8-3; 45
9 (tie). Fairview*; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (8); 11-2; 206
2. Bibb Co.* (9); 12-1; 205
5. Jacksonville (3); 12-3; 119
8. Madison Co.*; 10-3; 66
9. Madison Aca.*; 5-6; 65
Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Chr.* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (24); 14-1; 288
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*; 7-5; 173
4. Catholic-Montgomery*; 12-1; 163
6. Providence Chr.; 10-2; 130
8. Walter Wellborn; 12-2; 53
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
2. Lanett* (4); 14-0; 217
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 14-1; 176
4. Randolph Co.* (2); 11-2; 169
10. Spring Garden*; 11-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Chr. (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 11-2; 261
2. Sweet Water (7); 11-2; 227
3. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 182
4. Maplesville (1); 9-3; 175
6. Decatur Heritage; 12-1; 123
7. Cedar Bluff*; 7-4; 110
9. Southern Choctaw*; 4-6; 30
Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (18); 9-2; 264
2. Bessemer Aca. (3); 11-3; 221
3. Glenwood (2); 9-4; 166
4. Chambers Aca.; 11-2; 124
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-8; 120
6. Escambia Aca.; 9-4; 117
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 8-4; 109
8. Monroe Aca. (1); 9-3; 100
10. Jackson Aca.; 3-7; 32
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-1) 16, Lee-Scott (5-6) 8, Sparta (2-7) 8.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.