Associated Press poll: Alabama stays at No. 2, AU drops to No. 14

Alabama remained at No. 2, and Auburn dropped one spot to No. 14 in The Associated Press college football poll, which was released today.
Alabama beat Ole Miss 63-48 and received two first place votes, from Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV Fox 8 in New Orleans and Jon Wilner of the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News.
Auburn beat Arkansas 30-28 on a last-minute field goal.
No. 1 Clemson got 59 first-place votes, and No. 3 Georgia had one, which came from Sam McKewon of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald.
Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 4 after beating Florida State 42-13.
Defending national champion LSU dropped out of the poll for the first time since 2017.
1, Clemson (59 first-place votes)
2, Alabama (2)
3, Georgia (1)
4, Notre Dame
5, North Carolina
6, Ohio State
7, Oklahoma State
8, Cincinnati
9, Penn State
10, Florida
11, Texas A&M
12, Oregon
13, Miami
14, Auburn
15, Brigham Young
16, Wisconsin
17, Southern Methodist
18, Tennessee
19, Michigan
20, Iowa State
21, Louisiana
22, Kansas State
23, Virginia Tech
24, Minnesota
25, Southern California