Associated Press poll: Alabama stays at No. 2, AU drops to No. 14

Nick Saban

Nick Saban's Alabama team is No. 2 in The Associated Press poll. Photo by Kent Gidley

 Kent Gidley/UA Photos

Alabama remained at No. 2, and Auburn dropped one spot to No. 14 in The Associated Press college football poll, which was released today.

Alabama beat Ole Miss 63-48 and received two first place votes, from Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV Fox 8 in New Orleans and Jon Wilner of the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News.

Auburn beat Arkansas 30-28 on a last-minute field goal.

No. 1 Clemson got 59 first-place votes, and No. 3 Georgia had one, which came from Sam McKewon of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald.

Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 4 after beating Florida State 42-13.

Defending national champion LSU dropped out of the poll for the first time since 2017.

1, Clemson (59 first-place votes)

2, Alabama (2)

3, Georgia (1)

4, Notre Dame

5, North Carolina

6, Ohio State

7, Oklahoma State

8, Cincinnati

9, Penn State

10, Florida

11, Texas A&M

12, Oregon

13, Miami

14, Auburn

15, Brigham Young

16, Wisconsin

17, Southern Methodist

18, Tennessee

19, Michigan

20, Iowa State

21, Louisiana

22, Kansas State

23, Virginia Tech

24, Minnesota

25, Southern California

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

