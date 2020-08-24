AP preseason football poll: Tide at No. 3, Auburn is No. 11

Alabama is third and Auburn 11th in the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released today.
The rankings include nine teams that won't be playing this fall, including No. 2 Ohio State.
Clemson is the preseason No. 1 team. Georgia is fourth and Oklahoma fifth.
In addition to Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the Southeastern Conference has four other teams in the Top 25: No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida and No. 25 Tennessee.
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. Southern California
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. Central Florida
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee
Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, Southern California, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa won't play this fall because the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences chose to postpone their seasons.