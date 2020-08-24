You have permission to edit this article.
AP preseason football poll: Tide at No. 3, Auburn is No. 11

Kirsten Fiscus

Alabama is third and Auburn 11th in the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released today.

The rankings include nine teams that won't be playing this fall, including No. 2 Ohio State.

Clemson is the preseason No. 1 team. Georgia is fourth and Oklahoma fifth.

In addition to Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the Southeastern Conference has four other teams in the Top 25: No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida and No. 25 Tennessee.

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. Southern California

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. Central Florida

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, Southern California, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa won't play this fall because the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences chose to postpone their seasons.

