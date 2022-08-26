 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allen Greene out as Auburn's athletics director

AU AD Allen Greene

Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene intro on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

As the 2022-23 athletic year gets underway, Auburn will be in search of a new athletics director to lead the Tigers’ programs.

Auburn and athletics director Allen Greene agreed to part ways Friday, a source confirmed to AL.com. The two sides are going their separate ways with five months remaining on Greene’s initial five-year contract with the university.