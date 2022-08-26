Allen Greene out as Auburn's athletics director

As the 2022-23 athletic year gets underway, Auburn will be in search of a new athletics director to lead the Tigers’ programs.
Auburn and athletics director Allen Greene agreed to part ways Friday, a source confirmed to AL.com. The two sides are going their separate ways with five months remaining on Greene’s initial five-year contract with the university.
Greene’s final day as Auburn’s athletics director will be Aug. 31. He informed Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision to step down this week.
“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” Roberts said. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as President, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our University. We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”
Greene was hired as Auburn’s athletics director in 2018, tabbed by then-president Steven Leath to lead the athletics department. Greene’s five-year deal was worth $625,000 annually and was set to expire Jan. 31, 2023.
Greene’s future with the program has been in flux for some time, and this offseason did little to quell those concerns despite some preliminary discussions with new Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts to discuss the future of the athletics department this summer.