Alexandria wins 10U USSSA World Series championship

Alexandria’s 10-and-under All-Stars captured the 2022 USSSA World Series championship last weekend. The group went 6-0 during the tournament with victories over teams from Alabama, Mississippi and Texas. Alexandria has had teams compete for the World Series in the past, but this is the first group to ever win the championship.
The tournament was held in D’Iberville, Miss., which is a suburb of Biloxi on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. To reach the tournament, the Alexandria team had to win the Alabama State Championship in Oxford.
Alexandria’s group defeated George County, Miss., in the championship 10-2. The team did not trail at any point in the games they competed in during the tournament.
“I think the big thing that separates us from other teams we play is that our kids have been playing together for a long time,” head coach Jay McElroy said. “They are all in the same grade at the same school. They like helping each other succeed.”
The Alexandria community contributed in a big way for the group to succeed. Fundraisers were held to finance traveling costs and expenses to run the team. The Alexandria community ensured the kids had the opportunity to compete, and they supported the team along the way.
“The community plays a big part in our success,” McElroy said. “They helped us with several fundraisers that we did, and not only that, we always had the biggest crowd at every game we played. That helps a lot.”
Anderson Brooks pitched in the championship win and was awarded tournament MVP. The roster includes Weston Haynes, Bentley Pressley, Sawyer Beegle, Judson Parris, Levi Gardner, JT McElroy, Brooks Third, Easton Vaughn, Grey Creel and Luke Morgan.
“I think that winning the World Series is huge for the community,” McElroy said. “It has never been done before. I think it shows other kids that if you work hard, anything is possible.”
Baseball in Alexandria has a bright future for years to come.