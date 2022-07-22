 Skip to main content
Alexandria wins 10U USSSA World Series championship

Alexandria’s 10-and-under All-Stars won the USSSA World Series championship last weekend. Bottom (left to right): Judd Parris, Levi Gardner, JT McElroy, Weston Haynes, Bentley Pressley, Easton Vaughn. MIDDLE (left to right): Sawyer Beegle, Brooks Third, Grey Creel, Luke Morgan, Anderson Brooks. Top (left to right): Coaches Doug Gardner, David Beegle, Stacy Creel, Jay McElroy.

 Photo courtesy of Leslie Third

Alexandria’s 10-and-under All-Stars captured the 2022 USSSA World Series championship last weekend. The group went 6-0 during the tournament with victories over teams from Alabama, Mississippi and Texas. Alexandria has had teams compete for the World Series in the past, but this is the first group to ever win the championship.

The tournament was held in D’Iberville, Miss., which is a suburb of Biloxi on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. To reach the tournament, the Alexandria team had to win the Alabama State Championship in Oxford.