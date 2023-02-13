 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alexandria girls unable to keep pace with Springville in sub-regional showdown

Jordyn Walker

Alexandria senior Jordyn Walker (2)  finished the game with 11 points and a team-high five steals.

 Tyler Waldrep | St. Clair Times

SPRINGVILLE — Alexandria junior Jill Cockrell knocked down a game-high three 3-pointers as she attempted to keep the Valley Cubs within striking range in a 63-37 loss at Springville in the Class 5A sub-regional round Monday night.

“We were trying to get her the ball in the corner for the 3,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “That is the best part of her game, so yeah, she hit some big ones to keep us in it. I thought she should have shot more of those in the first half, but we didn’t get her the ball a lot in the first half.”

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep