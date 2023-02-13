Alexandria girls unable to keep pace with Springville in sub-regional showdown

SPRINGVILLE — Alexandria junior Jill Cockrell knocked down a game-high three 3-pointers as she attempted to keep the Valley Cubs within striking range in a 63-37 loss at Springville in the Class 5A sub-regional round Monday night.
“We were trying to get her the ball in the corner for the 3,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “That is the best part of her game, so yeah, she hit some big ones to keep us in it. I thought she should have shot more of those in the first half, but we didn’t get her the ball a lot in the first half.”
Cockrell finished the evening with a game-high 15 points. Despite the lopsided final score, the Valley Cubs only trailed by 10 at the half. Springville struck first in the third with a layup, but Cockrell quickly responded with her second 3-pointer.
Then, Alexandria senior Jordyn Walker added two points of her own after she recorded one of her team-high five steals to cut the Valley Cub’s deficit down to seven with well over five minutes to play in the third quarter.
Springville responded in a big way and took a 45-31 lead into the final quarter. A 10-0 run in the Tigers’ favor all but sealed the Valley Cubs’ fates early in the fourth.
—Six different Springville players recorded a steal in the opening 4.5 minutes of the game, which led to a 14-6 lead for the Tigers. Alexandria ended the quarter on a 5-0 run of their own and only trailed 19-13.
—When many of her teammates seemed flustered early, Walker kept the Valley Cubs from crumbling against Springville’s pressure. She finished the game with 11 points, (at least) four rebounds and a team-high five steals.
—Kiker on the game's start: “I just thought we turned it over way too much. Their pressure kinda took us out of our game.”
—Kiker on Walker: “She is our leader. She is our point guard. She is our best scorer. So she has to play well for us every night, and we want her to push the pace and either get herself a shot or someone else a shot. She did a good job of that.”
—Springville will face Arab at Jax State on Friday at either 9 a.m. or noon. This concludes Alexandria’s season.
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep