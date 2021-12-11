YOUNG GUN: Crimson Tide's Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

The 2021 Heisman Trophy belongs to Alabama's Bryce Young, the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the award.
The school that once prided itself on a bushel of national titles but no Heisman winners, Alabama now has four in the past 12 years, including the last two. Before Saturday, none played quarterback: running back Mark Ingram in 2009, running back Derrick Henry in 2015 and wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020.
"This is amazing," Young said, moments after picking up the trophy.
The announcement came in a nationally televised announcement Saturday night on ESPN. He was one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, and according to betting sites across the board, he was the prohibitive favorite to win college football's most storied individual award.
Young beat out second-place Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, third-place Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and fourth-place Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Alabama teammate Will Anderson was fifth in Heisman voting. Young received 684 first-place votes, while Hutchinson had 78. Pickett had 28, Stroud 12 and Anderson 31.
He thanked his parents and teammates (including the offensive line, receivers and defense). He also thanked Alabama coach Nick Saban, Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and his high school coaches, among a long list of people he included in his speech.
This is the sixth time a school has had winners in consecutive years: Yale (1936-37), Army (1945-46), Ohio State (1974-75), Southern California (2004-05) and Oklahoma (2017-18). Young's first collegiate touchdown pass came in 2020 against Kentucky when he found 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith in the end zone.
Young has led top-ranked Alabama (12-1) to the College Football Playoff, where the Crimson Tide will face fourth-ranked Cincinnati in a national semifinal Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl. Kickoff will be 2:30 p.m.
Young has thrown for 4,322 yards for Alabama as a sophomore, which is only 178 yards behind the school record Mac Jones set last year. Young's 43 touchdown passes are tied for the school record with the total Tua Tagovailoa put up in 2018.
His 314 pass completions broke Jones' record from last year. His 462 pass attempts are tied with the mark John Parker Wilson set in 2007.
He set the yardage record for a single game when he passed for 559 yards against Tennessee, passing the mark of 484 that Scott Hunter set way back in 1969.
Young's best performance might've come in Saturday's 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia ranked first in the nation allowing only 6.9 points a game. That figure is now 9.5 points a game, which still leads the nation.
In that backdrop, Young threw for 421 yards, including 281 in the first half alone. He also completed three touchdown passes while running for one.