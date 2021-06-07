Women's College World Series: Florida State ends Alabama's season

Alabama softball was eliminated from the Women's College World Series on Monday night, losing 8-5 to Florida State in the semifinal round.
FSU came out of the losers’ bracket to advance to the championship series against top-seeded Oklahoma, defeating Alabama on Sunday evening and winning the rematch at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Crimson Tide finished 52-9 with an SEC Tournament championship, three All-Americans and a 20-game win streak that carried through the first two games of the WCWS.
Here are three things we learned in the Crimson Tide's season-ending loss:
Shaky start for Montana Fouts
Alabama ace Montana Fouts was chased without getting out of the third inning in her first outing since throwing a perfect game against UCLA on Friday night.
The 2 2/3-inning appearance was the shortest start for the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year and the six earned runs matched a season high.
FSU hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and added three hits in the third inning, forcing UA coach Patrick Murphy to go to Lexi Kilfoyl, who pitched 4 1/3 innings while striking out five and only allowing one run.
Offense sparked but can't catch fire
The Crimson Tide got on the board in the third inning behind a Bailey Hemphill RBI double. Alabama showed some fight in the fifth inning as well behind a two-run home run from Hemphill.
Hemphill played her last game in an Alabama uniform and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
"Don't turn the channel because we've got a lot of fight in us, and we know it," Murphy said on ESPN in an in-game interview.
But FSU's eight-run lead was too much for Alabama to overcome.
Speed taken away
The Crimson Tide had not trailed by more than four runs since April 17. It was behind 8-0 after the top of the third inning.
The large deficit took away the speed and aggressiveness the Alabama runners are accustomed to, forcing UA to play more station-to-station ball rather than force the issue. When it did get aggressive on the base paths, the gambit resulted in a third out at third base when KB Sides was thrown out trying to go from first to third in the bottom of a three-run rally in the fifth inning.