With Petty’s return imminent, Alabama seeks to build confidence ahead of postseason play

TUSCALOOSA — Just a week removed from hyper-extending his right elbow, John Petty Jr. told his teammates not to hold anything back when he returned to practice Thursday.
“I told the guys, just because I’m hurt, don’t shy back when you see me coming — hit me like they’ll do in a game,” Petty told reporters after Friday’s practice. “They did a pretty good job of getting me prepared for what’s coming, so I feel like I’m ready.”
What’s coming is Alabama’s regular-season finale Saturday (1:30 p.m.) at Missouri, where he’ll be on the court attempting to help the Crimson Tide enter next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on a positive note.
“I think this is a big game for him, he knows we need to be playing well going into Nashville,” Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said, “and obviously getting a road win against a quality team like Missouri would put us on the right path.”
How much Petty’s return will mean against Missouri (14-16, 6-11 SEC) is to be seen, but Oats is hopeful his availability will have Alabama (16-14, 8-9) as close to full strength as it has been since before the Jan. 29 game at LSU — the first of two games graduate senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden missed with a gastrointestinal illness and where junior wing Herb Jones suffered a fractured left wrist in the first half of the game.
“We look a lot better with him out there, that’s for sure,” Oats said of Petty. “Obviously, his shot-making is a big deal … but it’s more than that. His leadership, his intensity on defense, we need more long and athletic defenders. Just having him out there we’ll look a lot better. So I’m planning on playing him barring any setback after today’s practice.”
Since going through pregame warmups in Alabama’s last game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Petty has participated in the team’s last two practices, including drills involving contact, “so I feel like I’m pretty prepared.”
“It’s better, way better,” Petty said of elbow. “I’m finally getting my extension back and finally starting to get my range back in my shot, my strength back, so everything’s coming along faster than we expected. Hopefully … well, I’ll be ready for Saturday.”
Despite being sidelined for the better part of the past three games, Petty still leads the SEC and is fourth nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (45.0 percent) and ranks second in the conference averaging just over three 3-pointers a game this season. That sort of offensive production will be especially useful as Alabama looks to turn around its up-and-down season during postseason play.
“I’m back now and we’ve been practicing hard, finally getting everybody back,” Petty said. “So hopefully we can make a run these last few weeks.”