Will rich get richer? Three thoughts on SEC's new intraconference transfer rule

The SEC made a change it had to make Thursday when the league's presidents and chancellors voted to allow immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers.
The NCAA had already passed its one-time transfer rule, meaning players moving from one school to another at the same level no longer have to sit out for a year before being able to play. Other conferences changed their rules to match it. The SEC couldn't leave itself behind.
"This change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation," commissioner Greg Sankey said.
It was the right decision to make. The SEC aims to attract the top recruiting talent in the country, and keeping a rule that gave players less freedom to move than other conferences would have hurt that cause, not helped it.
But Thursday's decision does raise some questions:
Will the rich get richer?
Probably. The rich always find ways to get richer. We've seen some examples of it already this year.
Preseason All-SEC linebacker Henry To'o To'o left Tennessee for rival Alabama in May, going from a team that went 3-7 and fired its coach to a team coming off a 13-0 national championship season. Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman followed his former coach, Derek Mason, to Auburn.
Guards Sahvir Wheeler and K.D. Johnson left a crumbling Georgia basketball roster for Kentucky and Auburn, respectively, where they stand a good chance to win more games than they did a year ago.
But, as Alabama football coach Nick Saban pointed out in April, it could go the other direction, too — "the good players go to a good team and the bad players leave good teams because they're not playing."
Is this now the Wild Wild (SEC) West?
It's not a coincidence that the second sentence of Sankey's statement on the rule change begins with "while maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting."
It's fair to wonder how much that might be — or will start — happening. ESPN published a long look into the alleged tampering that coaches around the country believe is already going on in May. And it's nearly impossible to enforce because direct contact isn't required.
Most SEC schools recruit the same top-level talent in the southeast. Coaches may have existing relationships with college coaches or trainers they can mine for information. Social media has connected players more than ever before, and there's no rule that says they can't reach out to their friends at other schools to try to convince them to team up.
How much movement will there be?
That remains to be seen. There have been 15 intraconference transfers in SEC football this year. There isn't enough precedent yet to know if that's a large number or a small one.
Next year will be different than this one, though. You won't see instances such as LSU quarterback TJ Finley entering the transfer portal May 6 and choosing Auburn on May 24. Fall sport athletes will need to declare their intent to transfer by Feb. 1 to receive immediate eligibility at another SEC school. That's three months earlier than the NCAA's May 1 date.