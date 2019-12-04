TUSCALOOSA — For what feels like the first time this decade, a rare two-loss Alabama team must sit and agonizingly wait to hear where it’s going bowling this season.
There’s always some uncertainty, but usually — at least for the past five years — the College Football Playoff-bound Crimson Tide had a general idea it was destined for one of the two semifinal locations.
For just the second time since 2010, Alabama enters the postseason with no national championship implications and even fewer assurances of a premier bowl destination.
After dropping back-to-back games to ranked rivals LSU and Auburn in the last month of the regular season, the Crimson Tide saw its once-promising playoff hopes dashed when it fell seven spots to No. 12 in the penultimate rankings released Tuesday night, one spot below its bitter cross-state rivals.
Many of the non-playoff or non-New Year's Six bowl games utilize the final CFP rankings when sending out invitations. That is why, as usual, a lot of bowl scenarios are dependent on what happens during conference championship weekend.
That’s especially true when it comes to Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta between No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia. The winner is assured a Final Four spot. If LSU loses, it isn't necessarily out of the conversation.
Getting both Georgia and LSU into the playoffs would allow the next highest-ranked SEC team to slide into the Sugar Bowl, which is contractually obligated to take the SEC Championship Game runner-up if it doesn’t make the playoff or the league’s next highest-ranked team — in this case, Florida.
Of course, a loss by Georgia would likely see the Bulldogs drop out of the playoff completely and into the New Year's Six’s Sugar Bowl bid. Given its Top-10 ranking, Florida isn’t out of contention for a New Year's Six bowl, and would seem like a shoe-in for the Orange Bowl, which takes the ACC title game loser and the highest ranked non-CFP team between the SEC/Big 10 or Notre Dame. No. 8 Wisconsin could throw a wrench in that scenario and make the Orange Bowl if it either beats No. 1 Ohio State in the Big 10 title game or remains ahead of the Gators even with a loss Saturday.
The SEC could feasibly receive a third New Year's Six bid in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, which must take the highest-ranked Group of 5 team — likely No. 17 Memphis — and an at-large team.
But while Auburn’s — and by comparison Florida’s — resume certainly stacks up well, the CFP selection committee would be hard-pressed to not pick either the Big 12 or Pac-12 runner-up — potentially Baylor or Oregon/Utah — as the at-large option.
"I would say that being at 11 puts (Auburn) within the range where that could be a topic of conversation after we get through next week's games," Mullens said.
Which is why Alabama’s ultimate bowl destination could all come down to the Citrus Bowl, which has first choice of remaining SEC teams after the CFP is through and isn’t required to go by any set rankings or contractually-stipulated obligations other than its own preference.
“The Citrus Bowl can select any remaining SEC team that is bowl eligible after the CFP/NY6 bowls are determined,” SEC spokesman Herb Vincent said in an email.
Given the Crimson Tide’s pedigree and supremely loyal fan base, the Citrus Bowl could be inclined to select Alabama over Auburn even if the final playoff rankings don’t favor that decision — especially if it can create a dream blueblood matchup against a Big 10 foe like Michigan.
That scenario would also give everyone the coveted Nick Saban versus Jim Harbaugh clash that will surely draw plenty of media and fan attention to Orlando for the game. It also would be the Crimson Tide’s first trip to Orlando since the 2010 season, when it last lost multiple regular-season games and went on to trounce Michigan State 49-7.
That said, if the Citrus Bowl goes chalk and picks Auburn or Florida over Alabama, the Tide would be obvious options for two more Sunshine State-destinations with both the Gator and Outback bowls in Jacksonville or Tampa, respectively.
Alex Byington in the Montgomery Advertiser's Alabama beat reporter. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.