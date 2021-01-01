What Nick Saban likes, doesn't like about Najee Harris' leaps over defenders

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alabama running back Najee Harris' leap over a Notre Dame defender drew social media reaction from folks such as Hall of Fame basketball player Magic Johnson, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Alabama RB Najee Harris’ leap over the Notre Dame defender was the best play I’ve ever seen because that’s the first time I’ve seen a player jump over a defender standing straight up!!!," Johnson posted on Twitter.
Harris jumped over Notre Dame defensive back Nick McCloud on his way to a 53-yard run in Alabama's 31-14 win over the Irish on Friday.
Although Tide coach Nick Saban smiled when asked about Harris' leap, he wasn't as big a fan as Johnson.
"I actually try to teach him not to do it, and it didn't work," Saban said, drawing laughter from reporters in the postgame news conference.
Even Saban understands it's something that not everyone can do.
"Anyway, for a big guy, it's pretty amazing that he can do that," Saban said. "He's kind of got a great feel when a guy is going to try to cut him, which a lot of guys, smaller DBs, all try to cut tackle, bigger backs. When he sees that head go down, man, he'll go over top of them in a heartbeat. It's been very effective for him."
Tide tight end Miller Forristall said whenever Harris takes a flying leap, he's still amazed.
"I don't know why I'm surprised every time he does it because I've been seeing it for three years," he said. "You're just like, 'Geez.'"
Added lineman Chris Owens: "He's athletic. He can get a lot of things done. When he did it, my first thought was just go chase the ball, get ready for the next play because you know he's going to run for a long time."