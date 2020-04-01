What Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is doing to settle any concerns ahead of this month's NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA — Three weeks from what is arguably the biggest day of his young life, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains one of the most intriguing prospects heading into the first round of this year’s NFL draft.
Long considered a likely Top-5 pick, Tagovailoa’s standing near the top of the April 23-25 draft has grown a bit more tenuous over the past several weeks, especially with NFL teams unable to meet with him in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the trepidation stems from varying degrees of uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa’s surgically repaired right hip that is just four-and-a-half months removed from a potentially career-altering fracture suffered during a mid-November game at Mississippi State.
“I mentioned it at the Combine, it shouldn't surprise anybody if Justin Herbert or Jordan Love is the second quarterback drafted — and it mostly centers around Tua's medicals,” NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic told the Montgomery Advertiser on Wednesday.
“It all comes down to each team's appetite for risk and that is something that is tough to gauge right now. Teams are optimistic about Tua's medicals, but there is an unknown there. And without the Combine re-check or a pro day, there will be pieces to the puzzle missing."
Brugler has LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the likely top pick in the draft.
Even after Alabama team doctor Lyle Cain cleared Tagovailoa to resume normal football activities at his four-month check-in March 9, there is still enough anxiety from NFL teams in the Top 5 — including the QB-needy Miami Dolphins at No. 5 overall — that it prompted ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter to voice some of those suspicions during a TV hit Tuesday.
“I’m not so sure the Dolphins are all in on Tua the way that people think,” Schefter said Tuesday during a SportsCenter special on fellow ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay’s latest mock draft, which had the Dolphins taking Tagovailoa at No. 5. “And it will be interesting to think what they will do at 5 if he is there and Miami doesn’t trade up, move around, whatever it may be. I’m not so sure that Tua will be their guy.”
Wherever Tagovailoa ultimately gets selected April 23, it won’t be for lack of effort on his and his representation’s part. Although there aren’t currently any plans for a virtual pro day like other NFL hopefuls are producing, Tagovailoa has taken all other strides to make himself available to any NFL team that expresses interest, including supplying all medical information currently available and organizing video-conferences with coaches.
“We are working with each team individually to make sure it’s fulfilled in its needs and questions about Tua,” Tagovailoa’s agent, Steinberg Sports and Entertainment president and chief operations officier Chris Cabott, told the Advertiser last weekend. “So, teams are pretty fulfilled with where he’s at medically, (but) then there’s obviously answering other questions. So much of the quarterback process is the visits, having those conversations with the head coach, the GM, the quarterback coach, the OC.
"With this COVID-19, those have been canceled. But we’re now rescheduling them and doing them over FaceTime, over Google Hangouts, over Webex, over Skype, over Zoom, things like that.”
Most NFL teams were able to get their own doctors’ opinions on Tagovailoa’s medical situation during the NFL Combine, where Tagovailoa reportedly spent nearly 10 hours at an Indianapolis hospital Feb. 24 being individually examined by league medical personnel.
Where Tagovailoa gets taken could drastically impact the entire first round, which is why his representation is doing everything in its power to show NFL teams Tagovailoa is the same dynamic passer he was before his devastating hip injury.
“When he was cleared medically at the four-month mark and everyone said the bone looks great — the joint’s intact, and there’s full blood flow,” Cabbott said. “I think it was at that point that everyone knew he had turned the corner and could resume and be the player he was.”