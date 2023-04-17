Vipers' softball team drafts Alabama star Montana Fouts

OXFORD — After watching a draft through streaming and a pair of employee softball games, the Smash It Sports Vipers’ draft party ended with a bang as the team drafted Alabama softball star Montana Fouts with its final selection of the night.
Lori Denton, who serves as spokeswoman for the City of Oxford and oversees economic and community development, said that she was happy with the turnout, as the event was pulled together and promoted within the last week.
“Our employees had a great time playing against each other, and obviously we were hoping that we would get to announce Montana first,” Denton said. “However, those of us who stayed around for the end got to celebrate together so we're all very excited.”
Many were left wondering if the former NFCA National Pitcher of the Year would come off the board with the Vipers’ first pick, but the team elected to draft Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers with the third overall pick.
Denton said that while Fouts will be on the roster, she won’t be able to suit up for all of the Vipers’ games due to commitments with Team USA and her youth summer camps.
“Montana is very, very passionate in her commitment to youth sports and I know she has some youth camps over the summer,” Denton said. “She's also got some commitments with Team USA softball over the summer, so the Vipers are going to work with her schedule to make sure that she can play in as many home games as possible.”
Denton also said that she and Choccolocco Park director Billy Thompson had been in constant contact with the general manager of the Vipers about the pick, saying that everything was still up in the air even during the draft.
“We still haven't talked to the general manager since the draft started tonight. So we're very anxious to talk to him,” Denton said. “But, the story is, she is on the Vipers' roster.”
Thompson said that he believes that the Vipers will provide a boost to both Choccolocco Park and the City of Oxford, with its impact spreading throughout Calhoun County.
“I'm excited, I think it's going to be a big hit,” Thompson said. “I think that it's huge for not just the City of Oxford, but the whole region. I think that it'd be something that everybody can enjoy. I know we're excited to be able to host it here. We're excited to work it, but especially for years to come, not just this year.”
Denton said that with the park bringing in more and more visitors as the fields are used for tournaments, she expects to see a boost in both the park and the city as even more people are drawn to watch the Vipers play.
“Just last May we had over 80,000 visitors in Choccolocco Park just for softball and baseball tournaments,” Denton said. “We are expecting that number to go up and as those numbers go up, that means new tax revenue. When we have people travel here and stay overnight, those are guests staying in our hotels, they're shopping in our stores, they're eating in our restaurants, they're getting gas at our gas stations, and that's just a huge driver for this region.”
Thompson said that while the park has continued to develop its facilities in preparation for the larger flow of people, there may be more plans put in place for additions as the park brings in more and more fans.
“We're thankful that the city council and the mayor is always supporting us,” Thompson said. “We've done improvements to the dugouts, we're getting new bleachers in here. Who knows what's to come, but I know that we're always moving forward.”