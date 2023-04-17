 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vipers' softball team drafts Alabama star Montana Fouts

Vipers

The city of Oxford held a watch party at Choccolocco Park for the draft for the new professional softball team in town the Vipers. Before the watch party Choccolocco Park Oxford city employee played in a softball game and then wacthed the broadcast of the draft.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — After watching a draft through streaming and a pair of employee softball games, the Smash It Sports Vipers’ draft party ended with a bang as the team drafted Alabama softball star Montana Fouts with its final selection of the night.

Lori Denton, who serves as spokeswoman for the City of Oxford and oversees economic and community development, said that she was happy with the turnout, as the event was pulled together and promoted within the last week.