Vipers softball: A look at the seven players the team picked in Monday's draft

OXFORD — The Smash It Sports Vipers drafted seven players in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft, which included Alabama All-America pitcher Montana Fouts and a pair of Oklahoma State infielders.
Fouts also has a familiar face on her future squad, with Alabama catcher and 2022 All-SEC selection Ally Shipman also being drafted to the Vipers.
Here’s a full list of the players drafted by the Vipers, who open their season on June 15 and host their first game at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park on June 23.
Ashley Rogers, pitcher, Tennessee
Boasts a 0.75 ERA and a 13-1 record in 2023.
Rogers has allowed a .108 opponent batting average this season, and a .149 opponent batting average in her career.
Threw a perfect game against Eastern Carolina on April 23, 2022.
Rachel Becker, infielder, Oklahoma State
Drafted fifth overall.
Hitting .496 this season and has accumulated a .763 slugging percentage.
Has 60 hits and 22 RBI in 43 games started.
Two-time first team All-Big 12 selection with the Cowgirls.
Ally Shipman, catcher, Alabama
Drafted seventh overall.
Batting .318 in 2023 with 41 hits in 44 games.
Has just one error on 304 put-outs this season.
Was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2022.
Kiley Naomi, infielder, Oklahoma State
Drafted 11th overall.
Batting .394 this season with nine home runs and 49 RBI.
Naomi’s 207 runs ranks second in Oklahoma State history, two shy of Vanessa Shipley’s 209.
Two-time All-Big 12 selection.
Makena Smith, catcher, Cal
Drafted 15th overall.
Hitting .347 this season with 11 home runs and 35 RBI.
Smith’s 1.140 OPS ranks second on Cal’s roster.
Earned team All-Pac-12 and NFCA third team All-American honors last season.
Karly Heath, pitcher/outfielder, Louisiana
Drafted 19th overall.
Hitting .360 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI.
Boasts a 2.59 ERA over 27 innings pitched on the mound.
Earned first team All-Sun Belt honors last season.
Montana Fouts, pitcher, Alabama
Drafted 23rd overall.
Has a 1.46 ERA with 29 appearances and 21 starts this season, throwing complete games in 16 of her 21 starts.
Boasts an 8.17 K/BB (237 strikeouts, 29 walks).
Was named NFCA National Pitcher of the Year and first team All-American in 2021.
Pitched a perfect game against UCLA in the 2021 Women's College World Series.