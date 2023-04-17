 Skip to main content
Vipers softball: A look at the seven players the team picked in Monday's draft

The city of Oxford held a watch party at Choccolocco Park for the draft for the new professional softball team in town the Vipers. Before the watch party Choccolocco Park Oxford city employee played in a softball game and then watched the broadcast of the draft.

OXFORD — The Smash It Sports Vipers drafted seven players in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft, which included Alabama All-America pitcher Montana Fouts and a pair of Oklahoma State infielders.

Fouts also has a familiar face on her future squad, with Alabama catcher and 2022 All-SEC selection Ally Shipman also being drafted to the Vipers.