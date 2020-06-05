Two Tide gymnasts react to teammate's claims

TUSCALOOSA — After the team banded together for a video message Thursday, two University of Alabama gymnasts have addressed allegations of racism in their program in their own words.
Makarri Doggette and Lexi Graber released statements through their Twitter accounts Friday, coming one day after the UA gymnasts recorded a three-minute, seven-second message that was released through the UA gymnastics social media platforms. This all comes after former UA gymnast Tia Kiaku alleged multiple incidents of racist treatment in the program, from coaches and fellow gymnasts.
“This group of girls is so much more than just teammates. We are family,” Jensie Givens said in the video, who was a sophomore on last season’s team. “We have each other’s backs, we protect one another and we bring everybody’s differences to the table. All together, these differences combine, we shine as one.”
The video featured both of the black gymnasts that were alongside Kiaku in the fall of 2019, Doggette and Sania Mitchell. Not shown in the video were the 2020 team’s three seniors who have since left the program (Wynter Childers, Maddie Desch and Shea Mahoney) plus Kylie Dickson, Shallon Olsen and Macy Orosco.
Mitchell was the final athlete featured in the video and the one who spoke the most.
“Every single person — whether it be gymnasts, coach or staff member — every single person loves and respects each other like family,” Mitchell said. “And that’s not just something we say to try to make us look good or uphold an image. We mean that, and we actively carry it out. We don’t just tell each other, we show each other through our actions. We laugh together, we cry together and we work hard together.
“We all come from different backgrounds and we all have different opinions and different feelings, but we value that. We embrace our differences and we learn from them. No, we’re not perfect, but when we do have issues or when we do make mistakes, we handle it up front. We talk about it, we forgive, we learn and we grow, and we end up closer and stronger because of it.”
In her individual statement, Doggette pushed back on some of Kiaku’s claims while attempting to avoid invalidating her experience.
“After the incident, we were contacted and apologized to repeatedly as well as immediate action being taken by the university when it originally happened MONTHS ago,” Doggette wrote. “Initially, I felt manipulated/pressured to react a certain way being one of the only black women on the team.
“Following the incident, a team meeting was held. Contrary to what was said, things were handled immediately, meetings were in process, most of which were not attended by my former teammate. In her defense, maybe she didn’t realize how serious they took the situation like we did, as she removed herself not only from the team and team activities that she was invited to, but the university itself. I only wish she participated in these meetings so she could fully understand the sense of urgency that the staff had, to make sure we all felt loved and respected.”
The incident Doggette referenced was one with assistant coach Bill Lorenz, who approached a vault drill with all of the team’s black gymnasts on it and said, “What is this, the back of the bus?”
On the subject of the meetings mentioned by Doggette, in her interview with The Tuscaloosa News, Kiaku described her presence at several meetings. Kiaku said in one meeting, she outlined to a teammate why use of the N-word is unacceptable, to which the teammate replied that it was a joke. Kiaku also said other meetings left her feeling as if the gymnasts and coaches did not want her around.
Kiaku left the team after the fall semester, before the team’s 2020 season, thus it is plausible that the topic carried over to meetings in the spring semester when Kiaku wasn’t a member of the team.
Graber apologized to Tiaku in her statement.
“So today, I stand here to say to Tia: I am sorry," Graber wrote. "I am sorry for the experiences you have had, the pain you’ve felt, and I am sorry for the wrongful words. Additionally, I feel it is right to say thank you. Thank you for having the courage to speak up and allowing us as a team, individuals, and as a program to truly open our eyes and ears to what is going on around us. Thank you for showing us how to be better and help others be better moving forward."
