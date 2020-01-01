Tua says he'll announce Monday whether he'll stay or head to NFL

Monday is the big day for Tua watchers.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday evening through his Twitter account that he will make his decision on whether to stay in school for his senior season Monday. Tagovailoa announced the date shortly after his teammates scored a 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
Tagovailoa missed the final three games of Alabama's season after suffering an extensive injury to his hip in the Tide's win at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He is widely projected as a top-15 pick in April's NFL draft, but he also is facing a long rehabilitation of his hip.
He attended the Citrus Bowl but walked with the aid of a crutch. He did not speak with reporters, but when Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked about Tagovailoa's future, he said it was up to the player and his family.
"I'm sure when they make that decision, they'll let everybody know," Saban said, according to a transcript provided by the Citrus Bowl. "I think it's our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint. And if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future."
Asked if he thinks Tagovailoa would be better served in returning to school because of the hip surgery, Saban said, "I'm not a doctor."
"I haven’t operated on anybody's hip before, you know? I'm struggling to be a good coach, which is, you know, plenty to do for me," Saban said. "I think that's a question for a medical person. We have a lot of hip specialists that have given the family a lot of information and we're going to continue to do that. Our medical staff has done a great job of getting Tua to this point, and his rehab is going well, that's what we're going to be responsible to try to help him in the short term."
Tagovailoa leads the nation in passing efficiency at 206.90, ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU. Burrow is second at 204.60. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma is third at 191.20.