Tide's Saban tested negative for COVID-19, but it's only one step in returning to sideline

Alabama coach Nick Saban tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, but he still has to pass two more tests before he can coach the Crimson Tide in Saturday's game against Georgia.
Saban was told Wednesday he had tested positive. The Thursday test was a follow-up.
“Coach Saban was evaluated again today by Dr. (Jimmy) Robinson," Alabama director of sports medicine Jeff Allen was quoted as saying in a statement released by the school today. "He continues to be asymptomatic and without fever. We are continuing to follow the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.
"A PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative. For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests. Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”
Saban told reporters Wednesday that while he is in isolation, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee the team. Sarkisian was head coach at Washington (2009-13) and Southern California (2014-15).