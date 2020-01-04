Tide's Jeudy, Wills declare for NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA — To the surprise of no one, Alabama will lose more of its junior stars to the NFL.
Crimson Tide junior receiver Jerry Jeudy announced on social media Saturday his intent to forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility and declared for the NFL draft. In addition, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is giving up his last season at Alabama to head to the NFL.
"Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game has been a blessing for me, I will forever represent the Crimson Tide," Jeudy wrote "With that said, I am officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Roll Tide!"
Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, was one of several Alabama juniors to receive a first-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee. Jeudy is widely considered to be the top receiver in this year's draft class and has been projected to be a potential Top-5 pick in April's NFL draft.
Jeudy led Alabama with 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior after pulling in 68 catches for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. For his career, Jeudy’s 2,742 receiving yards rank fourth on Alabama’s all-time career receiving yards list, and his 26 career receiving touchdowns rank second all-time behind only Amari Cooper’s 31.
Wills made his announcement earlier in the day.
“As a kid from Lexington, (Kentucky), it has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League,” Wills wrote on his Twitter account. “After prayers and discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Roll Tide Forever!”
Wills is widely considered one of the top offensive tackles in this year’s draft class and has been projected as a potential Top-15 pick by online mock drafts.
Jeudy and Wills join outside linebacker Terrell Lewis in bypassing their senior seasons.
Meanwhile, junior left tackle Alex Leatherwood and junior middle linebacker Dylan Moses have both announced their intentions to return to Alabama for the 2020 season.
Crimson Tide fans are still awaiting word from junior running back Najee Harris, receivers Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith, safety Xavier McKinney and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has set Monday as when he intends to make his decision.
Underclassmen have until January 20 to declare whether they're making themselves eligible for the NFL draft.
