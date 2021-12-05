TIDE RISES AGAIN: Alabama enters College Football Playoff as No. 1 seed

Defending national champion Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff, and Georgia, Michigan and Cincinnati have joined the Crimson Tide.
In a selection show broadcast this morning on ESPN, the playoff committee unveiled those four teams to play in college football's version of a national championship tournament.
Alabama (12-1) will play fourth-seeded Cincinnati (13-0) in the Cotton Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan (12-1) will face No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl. Both games are Dec. 31, and gametimes will be set later.
The winners will meet in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
This was supposed to be the year Alabama missed on the Final Four, as the Crimson Tide lost too many impact players from last year's championship team. But, Nick Saban's team roared through the regular season with only one loss and then capped it with a decisive 41-24 win over then-No. 1 Georgia on Saturday night.
Now, Alabama will face a Cincinnati team that's playing in the playoff for the first time. The Bearcats are the first Group of Five team to make the playoff. Their top running back, Jerome Ford, is a former Alabama player.