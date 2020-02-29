Tide responds after Nate Oats technical, evens SEC record with big home win

TUSCALOOSA — In another game without one of its top scorers, Alabama still managed to find a way to score 90 points for the ninth time this season.
Four players topped double-digits in scoring, including three with at least 18 points, as the Crimson Tide rallied for a 90-86 victory over South Carolina on Saturday evening inside Coleman Coliseum.
With just one week left in the regular season, Alabama (16-13, 8-8 SEC) once again evened its conference record because of a rare complete-game effort that involved a strong inside-out presence.
Sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. led the Tide with 25 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Redshirt freshman center Javian Davis posted his first-career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds — both career highs.
Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford added 18 points and seven rebounds while junior wing Herb Jones, who remains limited with a cast around his left shooting wrist, added 10 points and nine rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.
This effort came after a rough start in which Alabama missed its first six field goal tries and didn’t make its first basket until 5:12 into the game when a layup by Shackelford cut Carolina’s lead to 12-3.
The Crimson Tide responded after head coach Nate Oats was cited for his sixth technical of the season with just under 13 minutes left in the first half, rolling off a 20-8 run to pull even at 28-28 with 7:21 remaining. The Gamecocks pulled ahead 43-41 with a layup 10 seconds before the buzzer.
Alabama finally went up 74-67 midway through the second half after a 10-0 run morphed into a 24-11 effort. A two-handed dunk by Jones with 6:26 to play punctuated the run.
The win improved the Tide's record to a perfect 6-0 mark when Oats gets a technical.
Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s 90-86 win/loss over South Carolina:
1. Another Oats technical leads to Alabama points.
Maybe Nate Oats needs to get a few more technicals called against him.
Coming into the weekend, Alabama was 5-0 in games in which the Oats was cited for a technical, including a 103-78 road win at Ole Miss.
Make that 6-0 after Saturday’s much-needed victory over South Carolina.
Seconds after arguing that a blocking foul against James “Beetle” Bolden should’ve been a charge, officials cited Oats. South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson hit a pair of free throws for a 20-8 advantage seven minutes into the game.
That wouldn’t last long though as Shackelford responded with the team’s first made 3-pointer about 40 seconds later to spark an 11-1 run over the next 2:50 to pull within 21-19.
The 11-1 run then ballooned to 20-8 as the Crimson Tide tied it up on Shackelford’s second 3-pointer with 7:21 left in the first half.
Alabama tied it again on the next possession and then took its first lead of the game with a Shackelford layup with 2:44 remaining after back-to-back 3s from Lewis before heading into halftime trailing 43-41.
2. Tide big men come through on the boards.
After constantly getting out-muscled and out-rebounded in the heart of SEC play, Oats publicly challenged his three 6-foot-9 forwards to provide more production on the backboard.
The Crimson Tide big men had been relatively quiet on the rebounding end amid a five-game stretch when Alabama was outrebounded in consecutive games against Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M — including combining for seven total boards in its 74-68 home loss to the Aggies on Feb. 20.
But in their return to Coleman Coliseum, the 6-9 trio of Javian Davis, Alex Reese and Galin Smith helped Alabama dominate the boards Saturday, outrebounding the Gamecocks 44-39 in the game. The trio combined for 22 of the Tide’s 44 boards, while Jones — the team’s still-injured junior wing — added nine boards and 10 points, including 4-of-6 shooting right-handed from the free throw line.
Reese was especially vital to that effort, eclipsing double-digit rebounds for the first time this season with 10 boards and seven points, including seven boards in the first half. His previous season-high was nine against North Carolina.
Davis also contributed with a career-high night on the boards with 10 rebounds along with 19 points thanks to 11-of-15 from the free throw line, while Smith added two boards and in six minutes of action.
Outside of Davis recovered an offensive board on his own missed 3-pointer and fed Reese inside for a dunk to cut Carolina’s lead to 56-55 inside of 14 minutes left.
Reese pulled in the defensive board on the other end and drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key — his first of the game after missing his first four tries from deep — to give Alabama a 58-56 advantage that Smith stretched to 60-56 with his lone points of the game with 12:33 remaining.
3. Lewis and Shack continue to lead Tide offensively.
The young guard combination of Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford remain Alabama’s biggest contributors on the scoreboard, and came up big once again Saturday with junior wing John Petty Jr. sitting out with a hyper-extended right elbow.
The pair combined for 43 points, nearly half of the team’s total against South Carolina, on 13-of-29 shooting and three 3-pointers apiece Saturday.
The duo has topped the 40 combined points in six of Alabama’s last nine games, including averaging 43.4 points between them in its last five.