 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

TIDAL ROLL: Alabama heavy favorite to win SEC football championship

NCAA Football: SEC Media Days

Jul 19, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA — Alabama landed a league-high 19 players on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team, which the league released today.

In addition, the Crimson Tide was selected to finish atop the SEC West and win the league title, according to media members in attendance at SEC Media Days this past week.