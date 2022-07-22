TIDAL ROLL: Alabama heavy favorite to win SEC football championship

ATLANTA — Alabama landed a league-high 19 players on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team, which the league released today.
In addition, the Crimson Tide was selected to finish atop the SEC West and win the league title, according to media members in attendance at SEC Media Days this past week.
Georgia was picked to win the SEC East.
Alabama’s 10 first-team selections we also a league best and include four on offense, four on defense and two specialists. The Crimson Tide added two second-teamers on both offense and defense. UA’s third-team group is made up of three defenders, two offensive players and one specialist.
2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL - Byron Young, Tennessee
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Trey Dean III, Florida
DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M