Texas confirms it has hired Tide assistant Sarkisian as head coach

Texas confirmed this afternoon that Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be its new head football coach.
Tom Herman was told today he won't be retained as the Longhorns' coach.
Sarkisian was head coach at Washington and went 34-29 in 2009-13 and 12-6 at Southern California during 2014-15.
"On Jan. 4, 2006, I was the USC quarterback coach when we played Texas in that famed national championship game. There has always been something special about Longhorn football, its history and traditions -- not just on that day -- and I could never have imagined that 15 years later, I would join the Longhorns as their head coach," Sarkisian was quoted as saying in a University of Texas news release. "This is a unique and compelling opportunity to lead this storied program to the next level, competing once again amongst the best in college football."
The Tuscaloosa News has reported he will coach Alabama's offense through its national championship game appearance Jan. 11 against Ohio State.
Sarkisian was hired by Nick Saban at Alabama in 2016 as an analyst and replaced Lane Kiffin for the national championship game that season, which the Tide lost to Clemson 35-31.
Sarkisian served as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons during 2017-18 before he was fired. He returned to Alabama in 2019 as offensive coordinator. With him in charge, Alabama averaged a school-record 47.2 points a game last season. The Tide has topped that this year with 48.2 points a game.