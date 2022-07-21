 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher says he has 'great respect' for Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher disputes an Alabama Crimson Tide touchdown during the fourth quarter of a college football game between Texas A&M and Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News

ATLANTA — If Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is to be believed, his spat with Alabama's Nick Saban is over, apparently.

"Listen, we're great. Two competitive guys that go at it," Fisher said Thursday at SEC Media Days when asked about the public war of words between the two this past spring, regarding whether Name, Image and Likeness earnings helped A&M pull in the nation's top recruiting class.

