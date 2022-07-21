Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher says he has 'great respect' for Nick Saban

ATLANTA — If Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is to be believed, his spat with Alabama's Nick Saban is over, apparently.
"Listen, we're great. Two competitive guys that go at it," Fisher said Thursday at SEC Media Days when asked about the public war of words between the two this past spring, regarding whether Name, Image and Likeness earnings helped A&M pull in the nation's top recruiting class.
In May, Saban spoke at an event in Birmingham in which he said, “We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team, made a deal for name, image and likeness, a'ight? We didn’t buy one player, a'ight?"
Fisher responded with a scathing rebuke at a news conference on the Texas A&M campus: “We never bought anybody. No rules were broken. Nothing was done wrong. … It’s despicable that a reputable head coach could come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way.”
On Tuesday when Saban appeared at SEC Media Days, he said he had "no issues" with Fisher.
Fisher got his turn Thursday when he was the last of the 14 coaches to appear before reporters.
"I have great respect for Nick," Fisher said. "Unfortunately, our thing went public. Sometimes that happens in this world. Nothing is private anymore, is it?
"Anyway. But, no, have great respect from Nick. We all learn from him. We all will learn, like I say, he will learn, hopefully I learn from things we do and say, and we move on from there. But I have great respect for him and their program like always."
Fisher said that without NIL, there wouldn't have been an argument.
"Listen, what he said and what I said, we moved on from it," he said. "But NIL, like I say, guys, there's no rules. Each state has its own rules. I mean, it's not just an NCAA thing or a national thing. Each state. For instance, in Texas, we cannot bring up NIL to a recruit. We can't say it, we can't promise. All we can say if guys on our team have it, that's all we can say.
"Other states can present written contracts. They can send you a written contract to a guy. I've been going through that in a recruiting thing. It's just the world we're in. We are frustrated because there's no unification of what happens and the way it happens. It's a different day and time."
Recently, a Texas A&M staffer was caught on video telling recruits that the school had boosters who would pay them very well for playing football.
"No, that's not what he said," Fisher said. "Those guys pay down there very well, and what he meant was, he was a young guy, been there about a month, the guys behind those seats is what paid for your program. That was the donations and boosters and how he said it and how he spoke. Do we all have NIL? Yes, we do. But that's what he was meaning. It's a transfer thing that we say with all recruits. The guys behind those things are the guys who pay for our program, what we do, the donations. That's what it was. He had been here one month."
