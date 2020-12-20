TALKIN' 'BOUT PLAYOFFS: Alabama vs Notre Dame, Clemson vs. Ohio State in national football semifinals

It's Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs.
The playoff committee released its pairings this afternoon, and the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide (11-0) and the fourth-ranked Irish (10-1) will meet in one national semifinal, while No. 2 Clemson (10-1) and No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) will face off in the other.
Both games will be Jan. 1. Alabama and Notre Dame will meet at 3 p.m. in in the Cotton Bowl, followed by Ohio State and Clemson at 7 in the Sugar Bowl.
The winners will meet Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. ESPN will televise all the playoff games.
Alabama and Notre Dame is a rematch of the national championship game eight years ago. Alabama won 42-14 to win the 2012 national title.
Alabama beat Florida 52-46 on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, while Clemson defeated Notre Dame 34-10 for the ACC crown. Ohio State beat Northwestern 22-10 for the Big Ten title.
No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), No. 6 Indiana (6-1) and No. 7 Cincinnati (9-0) missed out on the playoffs.