SWEEP: Tide scores another win over rival Auburn

TUSCALOOSA -- Alabama completed its first regular-season sweep of Auburn since 2015 on Tuesday night, fighting off the Tigers 70-58.
Auburn cut a large Alabama lead down to five points with just under eight minutes to play, but a 10-0 run secured an undefeated home SEC season for the regular-season champion Crimson Tide.
Alabama improved to 20-6, 15-2 in league play.
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford said Monday on the team Zoom call that his remedy for a shooting slump was to “keep shooting.” True to his word, Shackelford led all scorers with 23 points, including 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.
Alabama started quickly, building a 16-point lead (28-12) with 6:57 remaining in the first half.
The Tigers clearly missed point guard Sharife Cooper, who warmed up in pregame but did not play due to an ankle injury. Auburn used multiple point guards in his absence but turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 17 Alabama points in the half.
Alabama raised its SEC record to 15-2 on the season, the best league record for a Crimson Tide team since the 1987 UA team went 16-2.
Alabama can tie that mark Saturday as it closes the regular season against Georgia (1 p.m. CT tipoff).
The 1955-56 “Rocket Eight” remains the only UA team to go undefeated in league play, but played only 14 games. (14-0).
This year’s team finished 12-1 at Coleman Coliseum, the best Alabama home record since the 2010-11 team was a perfect 19-0.