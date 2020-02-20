Stumbling Alabama looking to follow rival Auburn's 2019 model into earning NCAA bid

TUSCALOOSA — During a recent team meeting, Nate Oats asked his team what Southeastern Conference team had the best season last year, start-to-finish.
It took a few wrong answers before the right one came out: Auburn.
Entering the final two weeks of the 2019 regular season, the cross-state rival Tigers sat at 18-9 overall and 7-7 in the SEC following an 80-53 road loss at Kentucky on Feb. 23. Auburn’s next loss came six weeks later 63-62 at the hands of eventual national champion Virginia in the NCAA semifinals. It marked Auburn's first Final Four appearance and came on the heals of 12 straight wins, which included the Tigers' second SEC tournament title all-time.
“It is a rivalry, I get it, but you can learn lessons from anybody,” Oats said this week. “I’m not saying we’re necessarily a Final Four team … but they were 6-6, split and then went on a big tear after that. Why can’t we do the same thing?”
Of course, Oats made this point ahead of another disappointing home effort Wednesday night when the Crimson Tide (14-12, 6-7 SEC) once again allowed a middling Texas A&M team to come into Coleman Coliseum and take a 74-68 victory in what another lost must-win game in mid-February.
But while Wednesday’s loss put Alabama’s fading NCAA tournament chances this season further in doubt — with the Crimson Tide likely needing to win its final five regular season games in order to even have a chance to earn an at-large bid in the 68-team field — Oats’ prevailing message is unchanged.
“The schedule’s set up, they’re all losable games we’re playing, but they’re all winnable games too,” Oats said Tuesday. “So, let’s get ourselves locked in — I’ve been talking about a three-week sprint here to the end of the (regular) season — do everything we possibly can to get in the gym on your own, study a little extra film. Everybody do a little bit extra and see if we can’t push ourselves over the edge and start winning the close games that we’re losing and go on a run here to finish the year out.”
The Crimson Tide now must get it done on the road with back-to-back games in neighboring Mississippi, beginning with Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Ole Miss’ The Pavilion in Oxford before heading to Mississippi State’s always-difficult Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville next Tuesday.
Still, three of Alabama’s final five regular-season games (Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Missouri) are behind it in the SEC standings, while the other two (Mississippi State and South Carolina) are just two games ahead tied at 8-5 in league play after the Bulldogs beat the Gamecocks in Starkville on Wednesday night.
As Oats pointed out, all five are very much winnable games for the Tide, just as they are losable — much like Wednesday’s game against Texas A&M.
“It was one we really needed, (and) it put a big damper in (our effort at) making a run to the NCAA tournament,” Oats said in his opening remarks postgame.
Following the loss, Alabama dropped out of the Top 40 to No. 44 nationally in the NET rankings, while rival Auburn (No. 28) and LSU (No. 30) are still teetering above the Top-30 threshold to remain as Quad 1 home victories for the Tide, at least for the time being. Those wins give Alabama a combined 6-10 record in Quad 1-2 games this season, tied for sixth in the SEC for most combined Quad 1-2 wins.
Mississippi State (17-9, 8-5 SEC) is rated 50th in NET ranking, which would qualify as Alabama’s last remaining Quad 1 opportunity in the regular season.
“We’ve got to get this figured out,” Oats said Wednesday. “Some of this is on the coach, the coaching staff. We didn’t do a great job, I thought, attacking (Texas A&M’s) pressure, and that’s on me. We’ve got to get them more prepared to play and that’s on me, too.”