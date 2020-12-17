Still standing: As Tide aims for another crown, Saban has no plans to go anywhere

As Nick Saban aims for his ninth Southeastern Conference championship and a shot at a seventh national title, he's doing so at age 69.
That's the same age as Bear Bryant was when he retired at Alabama after the 1982 season. In a Thursday news conference leading to Saturday's SEC Championship Game, a reporter reminded Saban of the coincidence. The reporter also asked Saban how much longer he would like to coach.
"Well, I'm excited about the opportunity that we have in front of us," Saban said by Zoom video conferencing. "Obviously, I love doing what I do, and want to continue to do it for as long as I feel like I can contribute in a positive way to the program. That's about the only plan I have for the future.
"We got a lot of good players here. We try to create a lot of value for our players here so they have a better opportunity to be successful in the future. It's very self-gratifying.
"If I thought that my presence here was not something that was a positive for the University of Alabama or with the program, with the players, then I'd say it would be time not to do it anymore."
The 2020 season has been one of the toughest for Saban, as college football deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Saban even tested positive and had to stay home for the Tide's win over Auburn.
"I told our players early on this season, told all the coaches, everyone, that there was going to be a lot of disruptions in this season, things were not going to be normal, they were probably going to be more abnormal than normal," he said. "The team that could handle those disruptions the best would have the best chance to be successful long-term.
"I think our whole organization was kind of geared up for. We've had a lot of those things happen and it hasn't affected us."
No. 1 Alabama (10-0) will face No. 7 Florida (8-2) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. on CBS.
The Gators' Dan Mullen is 0-7 against Saban. Asked if he believes his team deserves a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff, he answered, "We'll think about that on Saturday night after we win."
"We'll worry about winning on Saturday night because that's all we can control," he said. "What happens after that, we'll see what happens next."