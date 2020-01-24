Senior Bowl: Hurts continues to impress with day-by-day improvement throughout week

MOBILE — From his vantage point across the line of scrimmage, Jared Mayden has seen the progression of Jalen Hurts.
Lining up opposite the former Alabama dual-threat quarterback for the first time since working scout team against him in Tuscaloosa, Mayden had a front-row seat to bear witness to just how far Hurts has come as a quarterback during Senior Bowl practices this week in Mobile.
“The way he reads his progressions now, his (passing) — the spiral on the ball has gotten way tighter, his decision-making has gotten way faster,” Mayden said after Wednesday’s South team practice inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium. “As a player and as a person, you knew he was going to grow and become somewhat of a legend. I’m just happy he cut them dreads off and got a fade. That’s the most exciting thing.”
Jokes about his once-iconic hairstyle aside, Hurts’ development over the past few years — from going 26-2 over two seasons as Alabama’s starting quarterback to combining for 5,149 total yards and 53 touchdowns as a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season at Oklahoma — has been particularly evident to those who have followed his journey from the beginning, including former teammates like Mayden.
“What I’ve really seen is his leadership coming alive,” Mayden said. “Then seeing him come out here and get more comfortable, (whether he’s running the) Alabama offense, then the Oklahoma offense, and now he’s trying to adjust to what these (Cincinnati Bengals) coaches are doing, I feel like he’s doing a great job. He’s really taking the reins of the offense, so just seeing him progress this week has been awesome.”
A year after leaving Alabama for greener pastures — namely a starting opportunity — with the Sooners, Hurts has come back to the state where he first made his mark on the college football world looking to prove he’s more than capable of doing the same thing in the NFL.
“I think that there are a lot of guys that have unique abilities at that level that make the most of what they have — you know there’s no point in having a Ferrari if you don’t know how to use it,” Hurts said Tuesday. “But I’m just coming out here and trying to get better, learn everything I can, soak everything in so I can get the best quarterback I can be.”
While Hurts is hardly a sure-fire Top-10 pick like fellow South team quarterback Justin Herbert of Oregon or former Crimson Tide teammate Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts remains one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s draft class and his performance this week has only reinforced that perception among NFL draft analysts.
“After struggling for much of Tuesday’s practice, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts responded with a much-improved body of work Wednesday,” USA Today draft expert Luke Easterling wrote Wednesday. “His accuracy was much better at every level of the field, and he seemed much more comfortable in every session. It was a much-needed step up from his performance on the previous day.”
Despite the somewhat rocky start, Hurts’ improvement throughout the week of practice leading up to today’s game certainly impressed NFL personnel in attendance, so much so that he was named the South team’s offensive practice player of the week among the quarterbacks.
“He’s been surprising. I’ve enjoyed working with him,” Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who is part of the South team’s coaching staff this week, told NFL Network on Thursday. “Because he’s had some time with those guys at Alabama he has some familiarity with some pro concepts, so some of these things are not new to him. Kind of fun to see him regurgitate, he’ll tell you how they called it at Alabama, he can tell you how they read the routes. So, it’s fun to see him do that.
“He’s got a bunch of athletic ability, I think it’s going to be fun to watch him play in the game on top of it. See him make some plays and create. He can throw the ball really well, and he’s been fun. I’m glad we have him.”
As evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive reception he’s received in his return to the state, Hurts remains a beloved figure not only to Alabama fans but his former Crimson Tide teammates as well.
“He’s Bama-bred, so I’m still always going to consider him one of us,” Alabama redshirt junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis said of Hurts on Tuesday.