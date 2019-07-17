HOOVER — The late-season issues that ultimately led to Alabama’s national championship collapse against Clemson were once again a major point of contention during the Crimson Tide’s SEC Media Days foray Wednesday.
Only, this time, head coach Nick Saban added a previously unreported postscript to the list of deficiencies that helped feed January’s lopsided 44-16 loss to the Tigers and eventually resulted in another offseason of staffing turnover.
During a morning appearance on the SEC Network, Saban explained it was his belief that several members of last year’s coaching staff were more focused on their “own agendas” and pursuing other career opportunities than properly preparing Alabama’s players for its postseason push.
“We had a lot of guys that were going to be head coaches at different places and it really takes a special person to stay focused on what they’re doing now when they have a job someplace else that is awaiting them, and the responsibilities of hiring a staff and all that kind of stuff,” Saban said Monday on the SEC Network. “I’m not being critical of those people, it’s just very challenging and we had a lot of that on our staff last year.
“And I think those relationships with players go a long way to keeping players where they need to be to do the things that they need to do to continue to prepare, practice the way they need to practice so they can continue to improve and get better and we just didn’t do that very well at the end of the year last year.”
Of course, only one of last year’s Alabama assistants left for a head coaching opportunity when offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was hired at Maryland in early December. Other promotions included quarterbacks coach Dan Enos leaving to be Miami’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach Josh Gattis becoming Michigan’s offensive coordinator.
Outside of those three, the other offseason departures involved lateral moves like former offensive line coach Brent Key joining his alma mater as Georgia Tech’s offensive line coach/run-game coordinator, first-year defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi heading to the NFL as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line coach and running backs coach Joe Pannunzio rejoining the Philadelphia Eagles as its director of team development. Former defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski left the program this winter but has yet to land with a new team.
SEC Network analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared to support Saban’s theory later Wednesday.
“I wasn’t in the building in November watching every move, so I can’t speak to what was necessarily going on behind the scenes,” McElroy said. “But in talking to people after the fact, I know there were a lot of people there coaching that had aspirations of becoming a coordinator somewhere or a head coach somewhere.”
McElroy also reinforced Saban’s perception that a sense of complacency and accomplishment overtook the team following the 29-0 win at LSU in early November.
“There was a certain sigh of relief after the LSU game … and they lost their edge a little bit in that moment,” McElroy said. “You could almost see it on the tape, the focus, attention to detail, it wasn’t what it needed to be. … As the season moved along, there wasn’t a whole lot of improvement made.”