You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SEC Championship Game 2020: Live updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida

Alabama vs. Florida

Alabama and Florida are meeting for the 10th time in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama holds a 5-4 lead.

 Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

ATLANTA — Welcome to our live coverage of No. 1-ranked Alabama's SEC Championship Game appearance against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Updates will appear at the top.

Surveying the field

Nick Saban takes his customary pregame stroll on the field before retreating to the locker room to get dressed in game clothes.

FLGAI-121920-GatorsFBvsAlabama-SECChamp

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field before the 2020 SEC Football Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Game officials

Here's the list from the Southeastern Conference, if it means anything to you.

Officials

SEC game bits

—The Alabama/Florida line has risen from Alabama by 14.5 at the start of the week to Alabama by 16.5. Over/under is 74.5.

—Alabama is 8-2 against the line this year. Didn't cover against either Mississippi or Missouri. They've covered in seven straight games. No other Nick Saban team at Alabama has done that. It's the longest streak since five straight in 2008.

—Alabama has been favored in its last 77 games. The last time it wasn't was 2015 when it was a 1.5-point underdog at Georgia. (Alabama won 38-10.)

—Before that 2015 Georgia game, Alabama was favored in 72 straight, after the Tide was a 4.5-point underdog against Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. (Alabama won 32-13.)

SEC Championship Game appearances

Alabama (13): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020

Florida (13): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2020

Georgia (8): 2002, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019

Auburn (6): 1997, 2000, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017

LSU (6): 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2019

Tennessee (5): 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2007

Arkansas (3): 1995, 2002, 2006

Missouri (2): 2013, 2014

Mississippi State (1): 1998

South Carolina (1): 2010

SEC Championship Game wins

Alabama (8): 1992, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018

Florida (7): 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2008

Georgia (3): 2002, 2005, 2017

Auburn (3): 2004, 2010, 2013

LSU (5): 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019

Tennessee (2): 1997, 1998

Streaking

Alabama has won 30 straight over Eastern Division teams. That dates back to a 35-21 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010.

The 30 wins include a 5-0 record in SEC Championship Games. During the current run, the Tide is 11-0 vs. Tennessee; 5-0 vs. Georgia (2-0 in SEC Championship Game, 1-0 in National Championship Game); 4-0 vs. Florida (2-0 in SEC Championship Game) and Missouri (1-0 in SEC CG); 3-0 vs. Kentucky; 2-0 vs. Vanderbilt; and 1-0 vs. South Carolina.

Overall, under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide is 40-3 (.930) against the SEC East, including a 7-1 record in the SEC Championship Game.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...