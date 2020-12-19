SEC Championship Game 2020: Live updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida

ATLANTA — Welcome to our live coverage of No. 1-ranked Alabama's SEC Championship Game appearance against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Updates will appear at the top.
Surveying the field
Nick Saban takes his customary pregame stroll on the field before retreating to the locker room to get dressed in game clothes.
Game officials
Here's the list from the Southeastern Conference, if it means anything to you.
SEC game bits
—The Alabama/Florida line has risen from Alabama by 14.5 at the start of the week to Alabama by 16.5. Over/under is 74.5.
—Alabama is 8-2 against the line this year. Didn't cover against either Mississippi or Missouri. They've covered in seven straight games. No other Nick Saban team at Alabama has done that. It's the longest streak since five straight in 2008.
—Alabama has been favored in its last 77 games. The last time it wasn't was 2015 when it was a 1.5-point underdog at Georgia. (Alabama won 38-10.)
—Before that 2015 Georgia game, Alabama was favored in 72 straight, after the Tide was a 4.5-point underdog against Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. (Alabama won 32-13.)
The all whites under the lights. #BamaEQ pic.twitter.com/nEl00jFgPJ— Alabama Football Equipment (@UofAEquipment) December 19, 2020
SEC Championship Game appearances
Alabama (13): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020
Florida (13): 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2020
Georgia (8): 2002, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019
Auburn (6): 1997, 2000, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2017
LSU (6): 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2019
Tennessee (5): 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2007
Arkansas (3): 1995, 2002, 2006
Missouri (2): 2013, 2014
Mississippi State (1): 1998
South Carolina (1): 2010
SEC Championship Game wins
Alabama (8): 1992, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018
Florida (7): 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2008
Georgia (3): 2002, 2005, 2017
Auburn (3): 2004, 2010, 2013
LSU (5): 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019
Tennessee (2): 1997, 1998
Streaking
Alabama has won 30 straight over Eastern Division teams. That dates back to a 35-21 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010.
The 30 wins include a 5-0 record in SEC Championship Games. During the current run, the Tide is 11-0 vs. Tennessee; 5-0 vs. Georgia (2-0 in SEC Championship Game, 1-0 in National Championship Game); 4-0 vs. Florida (2-0 in SEC Championship Game) and Missouri (1-0 in SEC CG); 3-0 vs. Kentucky; 2-0 vs. Vanderbilt; and 1-0 vs. South Carolina.
Overall, under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide is 40-3 (.930) against the SEC East, including a 7-1 record in the SEC Championship Game.