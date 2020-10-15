You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

School statement: Saban still has no symptoms of COVID-19

Nick Saban

Alabama coach Nick Saban is still asymptomatic. Photo by Kent Gidley

 Kent Gidley

Alabama coach Nick Saban still has no symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Saban was told Wednesday he had tested positive and immediately went home to isolate himself. He said Wednesday he had no symptoms. 

The school released an updated statement Thursday afternoon from Jeff Allen, the Tide's director of sports medicine: “Coach Saban was evaluated by our team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson today. Coach remains asymptomatic at this point and is doing fine. He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”

Saban will miss Saturday's game against Georgia.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...