School statement: Saban still has no symptoms of COVID-19

Alabama coach Nick Saban still has no symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.
Saban was told Wednesday he had tested positive and immediately went home to isolate himself. He said Wednesday he had no symptoms.
The school released an updated statement Thursday afternoon from Jeff Allen, the Tide's director of sports medicine: “Coach Saban was evaluated by our team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson today. Coach remains asymptomatic at this point and is doing fine. He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”
Saban will miss Saturday's game against Georgia.