Saban: Smith dislocated finger, wanted to return to game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — DeVonta Smith missed almost all of the second half of Monday's national championship win because of a dislocated finger.
The injury happened at the start of the third quarter of Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State. He sat out the rest of the game.
"He really dislocated his finger," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "I told Smitty after the game, I said, You're the only player that I know that missed a whole half because of your finger.
"It was dislocated and they couldn't get it back in. If they'd have got it back in, he would have been fine. He actually wanted to play, we just didn't allow him to."
Even so, the Heisman Trophy winner caught 12 passes, a record for the College Football Playoff finals. He gained 215 receiving yards, which is a record for one half of a championship game, and scored three touchdowns.
"He's a great competitor," Saban said. "I heard somebody say he set some kind of record in the first half of the game. Heavens knows what he would have done if he played the whole game.
"But you're talking about the ultimate warrior, ultimate competitor. I'm so happy for him that he was recognized as the best player in college football because I don't think anybody's done more for their team than he has for our team."
Smith finished his career as the SEC's leading receiver for yardage (3,965 yards). His 235 career catches are first in Alabama history.
He scored three touchdowns against Ohio State, which gave him 46 for hsi career.
"I don't know if I've seen one better than that," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "He just seemed to create a lot of separation. He's obviously very fast. He plays stronger than he looks. He's not a very big guy, but his play strength is significant.
"He just eats up ground down the field once he gets those strides going. Tremendous ball skills, Heisman Trophy winner and well deserved. He's a great player."
Ohio State's Shaun Wade had said before the game that he wanted to cover Smith. He didn't have much luck.
"Really they just gave him the ball in open space and he made plays," Wade said. "He's a great player and they had a great scheme. They just made plays."
When Smith was asked about Wade saying he wanted to cover him, Smith said, "Well, I mean, I just practiced hard all week, just worked, came to do my job. It just worked out well for me and the team."