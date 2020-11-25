Saban on positive COVID-19 test: 'I appreciate everyone's concern for me, aight, but I'm doing fine'

Nick Saban sounded like he had a head cold this evening during a 10-minute video conference with reporters.
He also reported that he has a runny nose. Those are the only symptoms that Saban says he is experiencing, adding that he has no fever, fatigue or muscle aches and hasn't lost his sense of taste or smell.
Nonetheless, the Alabama coach has tested positive for COVID-19, and his symptoms are enough to keep him out of Saturday's Iron Bowl against Auburn in Tuscaloosa.
Saban also tested positive Oct. 14 but was able to coach three days later in a 41-24 win over Georgia because it was considered a false positive. He experienced no symptoms, and after the one positive test, he tested negative three times before taking the sideline against the Bulldogs.
That isn't the case this time. Because of the symptoms, he can't test his way out of this one. According to SEC guidelines, he must wait until at least 24 hours have passed since his fever went down without the help of fever-reducing medicine. Saban can't return any earlier than Dec. 4. The Crimson Tide is set to play Arkansas on Dec. 5.
"The Auburn game is obviously a most important game," Saban said. "We hate it that this situation occurred, but as I've said many times before, you’ve got to be able to deal with disruptions this year and our players have been pretty mature about doing that. So we just want to carry on the best we can."
Saban cannot have contact with his team from 90 minutes before kickoff until the game is finished. He said he will watch the game from home, but it won't be the CBS broadcast. Instead, he'll watch a university video feed that he said includes a wider view of the action, which gives him more information.
"It's kind of like if you're in the press box," he said.
Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will handle the team during the game.
"Sark has been a head coach for many years and very successful at it," Saban said. "He’ll still continue to call the plays. We won’t really change anything other than the fact that some of the administrative, game-day decisions, he’ll have to be involved in. So we really will discuss that more. We discussed that when I went through this three-day hiatus before the Georgia game, we discussed exactly how we’d do that. But we’ll be a little more specific about that later in the week.”
Saban said he is the only person in the organization who has tested positive in this go-round of testing. He added that he has "no idea" how he tested positive.
"I’m around nobody," he said. "I go home, and I go to the office. Now, there are some people in and out of our house on occasion. I have no idea how this happened. I really don’t know. We really practice social tracing, social distancing, all the things that we need to do to be safe.
"We’re always six feet apart in meetings, whether we have staff meetings in large rooms. Everyone is required and we all wear masks. Players all wear masks in meetings.”
Saban added that he doesn't know if anyone else might not be available for the Auburn game because of contact tracing.
Saban said he'll continue to monitor practice at home, as he did for the three days before the Georgia game when he was in quarantine.
"I appreciate everyone's concern for me, aight, but I'm doing fine," he said. "I hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving."