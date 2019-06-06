BIRMINGHAM — The question has become an annual summer ritual for those curious when a changing of the guard might happen in Tuscaloosa: When is Nick Saban going to retire?
Now an accredited online sports book has put an actual betting line on it, with MyBookie setting the over-under timeframe at 5½ years with more specific odds depending on the particular year.
For the 67-year-old Alabama head football coach, who’s still rehabbing after undergoing offseason hip replacement surgery April 22, the fact that fans can wager on when he’ll eventually step away from the game is comical.
“That’s the first I heard of that one, but it’s amusing,” Saban said with a smirk Thursday morning before the 13th annual Nick’s Kids charity golf tournament at the Old Overton Country Club in Birmingham.
For the venerable Saban, who is entering his 13th season in Tuscaloosa and 25th straight as a collegiate and NFL head coach, his recent — and brief — bout with idleness the day after returning home after his surgery was more than enough to inspire him to remained employed for the foreseeable future.
“That’s not something that I enjoy, and that’s not something I really want to do anytime soon, I’ll tell you that,” Saban said after repeating the joke about how his wife, Miss Terry, threatened to call the cops after she caught him up and walking around just six hours into his first day out of the hospital. “I just enjoy so much being part of a team, I enjoy the relationships. To have (former Alabama receiver) Julio Jones come back the first two days I was doing rehab on my hip and he was there doing it (with me).
“Tua (Tagovailoa) actually came in (Wednesday) while I was doing rehab and gave me a medical examination. So some of these (experiences) are really special. No time soon. I don’t know what Vegas knows that I don’t know.”
Saban, who was awarded a contract extension through 2025 last summer, was infamously back in his office inside the Mal Moore Athletic Complex fewer than 48 hours after surgery, and has remained active throughout the entire rehabilitation process.
“I don’t know (if I’m back to) 100 percent, but at least able to do everything that you need to do without hurting anything,” Saban said. “I still think it’ll take a few weeks, probably, of strengthening to get back to normal or 100 percent.”
Charity golf
Saban might not yet “100 percent” healed from his offseason hip replacement, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking in some swings on the golf course.
Saban was a somewhat-limited participant in Thursday’s annual Nick’s Kids charity golf event during a rain-soaked afternoon at the Old Overton Country Club course, where he remained relatively stationary on the 17th green while playing alongside each of the participating teams at that hole.
Of his hip, Saban said, “It’s great.”
He added that his doctor "still won’t let me hit my driver or 3-wood, just the 5-iron on up, but I’ve learned a lot about the game. It’s a target game so it’s not about how far you hit it. You actually play better when you hit it straight, so that’s been a good thing.”
The Nick’s Kids foundation, named in honor of Saban’s late father’s mission to provide assistance to children and families in need, has raised over $8 million for the Tuscaloosa community since his hiring in 2007, including recently completing a project with the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.
“This is a great group of folks that’s been involved with Nick’s Kids, and of course our staff is going to be here, so it’s always good to spend some time with your staff, but I don’t get to see these folks that often,” Saban said. “So this is a day we look forward to. … We probably appreciate what they do more than they know and their relationships are really valued by Miss Terry and I.”
Player rights
Saban has long been a proponent of collegiate sports maintaining its stringent amateurism status, and not losing its strong tie to academics.
Yet, as an NCAA working group begins to look into the ramifications of potential student-athlete compensation for name, image and likeness, the longtime coach seemed hopeful the group is able to find some sort of common-sense middle ground that allows players to be compensated without losing what makes college athletics special.
“I think there are some ways — and I think we have some really good people that are studying the options — to be able to maintain some kind of amateur status,” Saban said, “kind of like they do with the Olympics, that reinforces a player’s brand, but still maintain the integrity of college football.”