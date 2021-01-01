Saban explains why he got a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alabama's Nick Saban famously gets upset when his players commit what he considers unnecessary penalties.
In Friday's 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Saban himself drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It came in the fourth quarter with the game essentially decided. Saban's penalty helped Notre Dame to one final touchdown on the night.
Asked afterward about the call, Saban gave an explanation:
"I was out on the field about two steps because I was yelling at one of our linebackers who didn't drop in the right direction," he said. "I've done that pretty much all of my career. It wasn't during a live ball, so …
"I guess technically you're not supposed to do that. I mean, look, I'm not criticizing anybody. I'm not complaining. I'm just saying I've been a head coach for 20-some years and I've never been called for that, but I got called today."
He did acknowledge that the fault rested with him.
"I'll have to do better the next time," he said.