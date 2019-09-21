TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s quick-strike offense was once again running at peak efficiency Saturday and even worked in some second-half success on the ground to roll over Southern Mississippi 49-7 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide offense racked up 514 total yards thanks to a second straight five-touchdown day from Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who finished 17-of-21 passing for 293 yards in effectively 2½ quarters Saturday.
Tagovailoa took to the air early and often against the Golden Eagles (2-2), including connecting with junior Henry Ruggs for a pair of huge first-quarter touchdown passes to go up 14-0 in the game’s first nine minutes. Tagovailoa then went to work finding No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy for two more touchdowns as the two playmaking pass-catchers went back and forth for second place on Alabama’s career receiving touchdown list. With his two scores, Ruggs is now in third place with 20 career receiving touchdowns while Jeudy’s two give him 21 for his career, 10 behind record-holder Amari Cooper’s 31.
“I was really pleased with the early start," said Alabama coach Nick Saban, whose team is now 4-0. "Guys coming out of the box. We scored the first four times we had the ball in the game. I think the defense played well early in the game. Got them stopped. I’d say the only negative is we didn’t finish the first half very well."
With that in mind, here are three takeaways from the lopsided win over USM:
1. Speedy Ruggs continues to spark Tide offense early.
Henry Ruggs III didn’t expect his first touchdown of the season to count as a run and come on the first play of the New Mexico State game.
What the projected first-round receiver does expect is to score anytime he touches the ball, and he’s done that almost at will so far this season, with much of his five touchdowns coming in the game’s opening quarter.
Ruggs actually opened Alabama’s scoring for the second time this season with his 45-yard touchdown reception on a quick slant pass for a 7-0 lead with 12:08 left in the first quarter. The Robert E. Lee graduate added another 74-yard touchdown reception 6 minutes later and finished the opening quarter with three catches for 131 of his career-high 148 yards on four catches Saturday, all coming in the first half.
Ruggs also scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play against New Mexico State.
Ruggs now has 294 total yards and four touchdowns in the first quarter this season, including six receptions for 219 yards and three scores through the air with touchdown receptions of 81, 74 and 45 yards – the latter two coming Saturday against Southern Miss.
“Coach Saban always says ‘Get downhill’ so that’s the first thing I’m thinking — when I grab it I have to get downhill. When I see space, I trust my speed,” Ruggs said.
2. Crimson Tide defense locks down on third down.
Alabama’s inexperienced defense kept the potent Golden Eagles in check when it needed to Saturday, especially on third downs.
The Crimson Tide limited the Golden Eagles, who had been averaging 453 yards per game coming in, to just 2-of-11 on third downs, but did allow 15 first downs, though many came on chuck drives in the second and third quarters.
Alabama forced USM to three three-and-outs in the game.
“I think that we played better today," Saban said. "We were simpler in terms of the plan and the adjustments that we wanted to make in the game, which I think helped the young players especially. I thought the players did a pretty good job of adjusting to a lot of stuff and some stuff that we did not practice.”
3. Alabama established run game once again, especially in second half.
After facing some criticism following one of its worst rushing performances in the last several years last week against South Carolina, the Crimson Tide ground attack returned to form against Southern Mississippi.
Though much of it came in the second half, when Alabama rand for 116 of its 176 rushing yards on 22 of its 35 carries. Junior running back Najee Harris got back into the 100-yard mark with 110 rushing yards on 14 carries, with 60 of that coming in the second half.
Redshirt freshman receiver Slade Bolden entered at wildcat midway through the third quarter and pitched to Harris for 17 yards on third-and-two to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by fellow junior tailback Brian Robinson Jr. to go ahead 42-7 with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
It was just the third rushing touchdown from Alabama’s top two running backs (Harris and Robinson), and second of the season from Robinson following a 1-yard score in the first quarter against Duke.
Robinson Jr. added 39 yards on eight carries, including a third-quarter touchdown. Third-string tailback Jerome Ford also added a 5-yard rushing touchdown for the game’s final score with 1:37 remaining.
“I thought we ran OK," Saban said. "We had a lot of positive runs, a few negative runs. The offensive line did a really good job of getting hat on hat. I thought we had a lot of positive, effective runs. I thought Najee rolled it up in there, ran with a lot of toughness. B Rob (Robinson) did as well. I thought it was better today.”
