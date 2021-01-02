You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Sarkisian is expected to be named head coach at Texas

NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama

Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, acting as head coach during head coach Nick Saban's COVID-19 quarantine, walks the field as the team arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

 Mickey Welsh

According to a published report by 247sports.com, Texas is expected to name Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as its new head football coach.

Tom Herman was told today he won't be retained as the Longhorns' coach, according to the report, which is based on anonymous sources.

Sarkisian was head coach at Washington and went 34-29 in 2009-13 and 12-6 at Southern California during 2014-15.

He was hired by Nick Saban at Alabama in 2016 as an analyst and replaced Lane Kiffin for the national championship game that season, which the Tide lost to Clemson 35-31.

Sarkisian served as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons during 2017-18 before he was fired. He returned to Alabama in 2019 as offensive coordinator. With him in charge, Alabama averaged a school-record 47.2 points a game last season. The Tide has topped that this year with 48.2 points a game.

Alabama will play Ohio State in the national championship game Jan. 11.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...