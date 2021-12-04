Report card: SEC Championship Game: No. 3 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24

ATLANTA – The fridge won't do for this Alabama football report card. The Crimson Tide will want to frame this one.
The No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SEC Championship Game.
Here are grades for Alabama football (12-1), which has all but locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Offense: A
Bryce Young had a spectacular game. The offensive line, which has struggled throughout the season, stepped up against a dominant front and didn't allow a sack.
Defense: B+
Georgia found ways to move the ball and make plays at times. But the defense produced stops and turnovers when it needed.
Special teams: B
Special teams didn't affect the game in any great way, and that's OK because the offense was brilliant. Jameson Williams had a solid tackle back on punt coverage.
Coaching: A
Nick Saban and company put together a coaching masterpiece. Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien crafted a strong game plan to give his offense a chance against a dominant defense.
Overall: A
Alabama didn't just sneak past Georgia. The Crimson Tide made plays across the board to win convincingly over the team that seemed unbeatable.