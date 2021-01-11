Report card: Grading Alabama's performance in national championship game win over Ohio State

MIAMI — For the third consecutive season, the College Football Playoff national championship game was a blowout. This time, it was Alabama doing the beating, casting Ohio State away by a final score of 52-24.
Here’s how we graded Alabama’s performance in Hard Rock Stadium.
Offense: A+
Scoring seven touchdowns on your first 10 possessions will overwhelm even the best of competition, including the Buckeyes, especially if the touchdowns are productive of both passing and rushing excellence.
Defense: A-
It rose to the big occasions, stopping Ohio State on eight of its 14 third downs and both of its fourth downs. It didn’t need many stops to secure a win, and it got more than enough.
Special teams: A
There was little opportunity in this aspect of the game, but the little that came was executed well.
Coaching: A
Steve Sarkisian’s swan song with the Crimson Tide may have been his most impressive outing as its offensive coordinator, and it was supported by a situationally strong defense completing a redemptive story arc.
Overall: A+
The win — granting UA its sixth national championship of the Nick Saban era — was greater than the sum of its parts, for the history it accomplished.