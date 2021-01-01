Report card: Grading Alabama's performance in College Football Playoff victory over Notre Dame

ARLINGTON, Texas — A late touchdown made a somewhat comfortable victory look less so, ultimately a 31-14 win for Alabama over Notre Dame to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Here’s how we graded Alabama’s performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Offense: A
The epitome of Alabama’s new offensive era: It just comfortably won a College Football Playoff game without a rushing touchdown. With Mac Jones completing over 83 percent of his passes and going for nearly 10 yards per attempt, Alabama’s offense has that power.
Defense: A-
The third-down defense may not have been inspiring (8-for-16) but the pass rush was and so was the downfield coverage.
Special Teams: A
Both of Charlie Scott’s punts were downed inside the 20, Will Reichard made a 41-yard field goal and DeVonta Smith returned a punt for 20 yards. There isn’t much more that can reasonably be asked of the unit.
Coaching: A-
Steve Sarkisian continues to stay a step ahead of opposing defenses. Alabama’s defense keeping Notre Dame out of the red zone for four possessions in the second and third quarters was more than enough.
Overall: A-
It says something about the season Alabama has had that it can win a College Football Playoff game by multiple possessions and do so in a somewhat underwhelming way.