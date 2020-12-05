Report card: Grading Alabama's offense, defense, coaching in a win at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Neither Alabama nor LSU are the same as they were when they played each other in the showdown of the 2019 regular season.
LSU won that won 46-41, but Saturday was different. The Crimson Tide has improved, and the Tigers have regressed. The change is so drastic in both directions that Alabama can occupy Tiger Stadium and win 55-17.
Here’s how we graded Alabama’s performance against the Tigers.
Offense: A+
Alabama did nothing but score touchdowns and kneel in the first half on its way to a program high scoring total against the Tigers.
Defense: A
The 43-yard touchdown pass and the 53-yard touchdown run accounted for 34.5% of LSU’s 278 yards in the first three quarters. Put a different way: Alabama defended almost all of LSU’s plays well.
Special teams: A
Will Reichard remains perfect, and he’s more or less the only gradable player since no other specialists had much opportunity.
Coaching: A-
LSU clearly had some offensive elements that UA was not prepared for, but those were short-lived. They were also all LSU had to offer.
Overall: A
It was absolutely a domination worthy of an A+. LSU’s capability, or lack thereof, prevents an A+.