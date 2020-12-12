Report card: Grading Alabama's offense, defense, coaching in a win at Arkansas

Alabama traveled to Arkansas as a 32-point favorite and took a 35-point lead at halftime, coasting to a 52-3 win over the Razorbacks.
Here’s how we graded the Crimson Tide’s performance in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:
Offense: A-
An underwhelming start — 41 yards on its first 14 plays — was quickly remedied by touchdowns on its next five possessions that put the game away. It also did it without huge performances from either DeVonta Smith or Najee Harris.
Defense: A+
The Tide forced three turnovers while holding a tricky offensive to fewer than 150 yards for nearly the entire game. A season-high eight sacks, two each from Christian Barmore and Will Anderson Jr., played a big role.
Special teams: A+
A game with a 45-yard field goal and a punt return touchdown probably goes down as Alabama’s best special teams game of the season.
Coaching: A
The Crimson Tide smoothly navigated life without starting tackle Evan Neal and losing starting inside linebacker Christian Harris in the first possession of the game.
Overall: A
In a season of complete beatings, this may have been the most complete, rivaled only by the 63-3 win over Kentucky.