Report card: Grading Alabama's offense, defense and coaching in a win over Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama is going into its open week after its most impressive performance of the season.
Here’s how we graded the Crimson Tide’s performance in its 41-0 win.
Offense: A-
A two-man show of Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith was enough to overwhelm what had been an impressive Mississippi State defense to date.
Defense: A+
Arguably the unit’s best performance of the season, when combining the statistical output with the schematic challenges. STAT.
Special teams: A
Also UA’s best showing of the season, with a few productive returns from Slade Bolden, continued perfection from Will Reichard and even some quality punting from Charlie Scott.
Coaching: A+
UA defensive coordinator Pete Golding and his staff took the notes from previous success against Leach’s system and applied it well in a week’s time. The offense continued to exploit any weakness it was presented.
Overall: A
The Bulldogs are not currently the team UA should judge its true quality against, but a performance like this does say something for its national championship aspirations.