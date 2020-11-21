Report card: Grading Alabama's offense, defense and coaching in a win over Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA —
Here’s how we graded Alabama in its win over the Wildcats.
Offense: A
Keep away is not a sufficient strategy for stopping Alabama’s offense, apparently: the Crimson Tide only had five possessions in the first half but scored touchdowns on four of them.
Defense: B
The unit is fortunate to only be charged with three points, given two failed field goal attempts. A second-half revival saved first-half struggles.
Special Teams: A
Well-played games by kicker Will Reichard, punter Charlie Scott and impromptu punt returner Smith were positive. The only thing keeping this from an A+ was if it had blocked one of the two punts it came close to blocking.
Coaching: A
It did not take long for either offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian or defensive coordinator Pete Golding to respond to Kentucky’s limited successes in the first half. The staff also navigated a lack of depth to play others in the later stages.
Overall: A-
For a team coming off of two off weekends, a sluggish first quarter and nothing more is not something to gloss over.