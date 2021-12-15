Recruiting: Fegans eyes future with former rival in Alabama defensive backfield

OXFORD — Trequon Fegans smiles at the prospect of some day sharing a defensive backfield with Antonio Kite at Alabama.
What’s behind the smile quickly turns from thoughts of a future representing the 256 area code together on college football’s biggest stage to thoughts of the past. Happy thoughts of the past.
“We’ve talked about it,” Fegans said after his signing-day ceremony Wednesday at the Oxford Civic Center. “Me and 'Spoodie' actually grew up playing against each other. He was on the other team.
“My team always won, though.”
Fegans, a 6-foot-2, 181-pound cornerback who played his senior season at Thompson High School in Alabaster, signed with Alabama earlier Wednesday, the first day of the December signing period for college football. On Wednesday night, he then attended a gathering for family back in Oxford.
He played his first three high school seasons at Oxford and came up playing for the East Alabama Gators, coached by father Antwon Fegans. That’s where he played against Kite, who played for the Anniston-based Bulldogs.
Kite, a 6-1, 180-pound safety from Anniston High School, also signed with Alabama on Wednesday.
Both list as four-star prospects, according to 247sports.
Assuming Fegans and Kite both end up playing positions at which they currently list, it’s not hard to imagine a day when they start together in Alabama’s defensive back field … Fegans locking up receivers, and Kite covering on the back end.
Both careers have had their twists and turns. Kite didn’t play football as a freshman and sophomore at Anniston, choosing to focus on his all-state basketball skills. He resumed football as a junior and exploded onto the recruiting scene, receiving his Alabama offer and many more immediately after his junior season.
Fegans is part of a family that made a name for itself playing for Oxford High School. Older brothers Antwon and Delvon starred for the Yellow Jackets’ 2019 Class 6A state championship team. Trequon scored the winning touchdown in the state final against Spanish Fort in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“Amazing, Unbelievable,” Trequon Fegans said. “I still can’t live up to that moment to this day. People still come up to me and talk about that 2019 Oxford state championship.”
The younger Antwon Fegans signed with Arkansas State soon after that 2019 state championship game. Delvon plays for Northeast Mississippi Community College.
All came through the Gators team, and the elder Antwon Fegans talked about their college breakthroughs as also a Gators breakthrough Wednesday.
“We’re all out of Anniston, Alabama, so this lets you know that, as a little kid, you can go where you want to go,” he said. “It don’t matter where you’re at. …
“Trust me. We’re going to continue to do this. Not just my kids, we help all kinds of kids. Let’s understand that this is not just a Fegans thing. It’s going to be a continuous thing.”
Trequon Fegans played a stand-up defensive end on the youth levels. At Oxford, he moved from linebacker, following his older brothers to the defensive backfield.
“We had some dogs then, like Kendall McCallum, at linebacker,” he said. “I was playing at, like, a buck-50 (150 pounds). I knew I wasn’t going to start then.”
Trequon Fegans also saw spot duty at running back at Oxford as a sophomore and junior. His game-winning touchdown run against Spanish Fort came from that position.
He was one of 12 players who transferred from Oxford after then-Yellow Jackets coach Keith Etheredge left for Auburn High School. Trequon Fegans and all of his younger brothers transferred to Thompson, which won its third 7A state title in as many years this season.
Antwon Fegans said his son grew while playing in Thompson’s defensive system this past season.
“Trequon was always set, but the move to Thompson helped him grow as a player,” he said. “It taught him more different defenses and more different ways to play defense. He turned into a blitzer. He did way more in their scheme.
“Their scheme is like the Alabama scheme.”
Trequon Fegans finished 2021 with 38 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He finished with a team-high three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
While at Thompson, he committed to Miami, decommitted then committed to Alabama on Oct. 18. He took his official visit to Alabama this past weekend … same as Kite.
“Me and Spoodie, that’s going to be doing something for the city that nobody ever done,” Trequon Fegans said. “Me and Spoodie playing with each other, that’s really good for the Anniston and Oxford area.”